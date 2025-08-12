Netflix adds another major toon series to its menagerie of animated outings as Haunted Hotel makes its debut on the streaming service on Sept. 19.

Once known as The Undervale, the new animated comedy from Matt Roller (Community and Rick and Morty), follows a single mom doing her best to juggle family, a personal life, and the not-so-little matter of running a hotel crawling with ghosts. Equal parts heart and haunt, it’s poised to be the next binge-worthy obsession for animation-loving adults.

“Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix,” said Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation. “They are phenomenal collaborators, and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

Here is everything you’ll need to know about the animated comedy before checking in.

When will Haunted Hotel premiere?

Haunted Hotel will premiere on Netflix on September 19.

What is Haunted Hotel about?

Recently divorced Katherine Freeling (Eliza Coupe) is looking for a fresh start with her two kids, Ben (Skyler Gisondo) and Esther (Natalie Palamides), along with the family’s newest addition, Abaddon (Jimmi Simpson), a 1700s immortal child harboring the soul of a demon. Thanks to her recently deceased brother Nathan (Will Forte), she’s inherited the very, very, very haunted Undervale Hotel, brimming with ‘geists, ghouls, and grim, grinning ghosts. Plus the occasional axe murderer.

Who stars in Haunted Hotel?

The voice cast of Haunted Hotel will include Will Forte (Nathan), Eliza Coupe (Katherine), Skyler Gisondo (Ben), Natalie Palamides (Esther), and Jimmi Simpson (Abaddon).

Who created Haunted Hotel?

Matt Roller will serve as showrunner of Haunted Hotel and will also executive produce. He is a writer and producer best known for his work on animated and live-action television series, including writing for Community, Rick and Morty, and Archer, and executive producing on The Goldbergs and Krapopolis.

Roller will be joined by Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home), Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), and Steve Levy (Rick and Morty, Community). Erica Hayes (Rick and Morty, Carol & the End of the World) will serve as supervising director.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel,” Roller said in a statement.

Haunted Hotel, Season 1, September 19, Netflix