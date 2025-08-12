Kody Brown‘s casting on the upcoming fourth season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is sparking conversation, not only among viewers, but also among his fellow castmates.

On the most recent episode of her Casual Chaos podcast, reality star and fellow Special Forces Season 4 cast member Gia Giudice opened up about her time on the show, which is set to premiere on Thursday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who is the daughter of Teresa Giudice, spoke about her Special Forces castmates, saying, “I can’t even name one person that I really did not get along with on this cast.”

However, she did admit that there were “definitely some people that would get under your skin a little bit, and you guys will see that on the show.”

While Gia didn’t call out any specific names, she made it pretty clear she was referring to Sister Wives‘ star Kody. “You guys have all been talking about him already,” the Next Gen NYC star continued. “So, I’m sure you could assume who it is.”

Kody’s casting has caused quite a stir, with some criticizing Fox for giving him a spotlight. Known for his TLC reality show revolving around his polygamous marriage, Kody has been the center of controversy in recent years after his now ex-wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown, left the plural marriage. He remains married to Robyn Brown, with whom he legally tied the knot in 2014.

Gia isn’t the only Season 4 cast member who has spoken out about Kody. Last week, internet personality and Barstool Sports podcast host Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia hinted at tension with Kody while filming the quasi-military training competition series.

“Let’s just say I didn’t know who he was while filming,” LaPaglia wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. “And we didn’t necessarily ~get along well~ lmao you will see.”

As for the rest of the cast, Gia told her podcast listeners they were “really amazing,” adding, “Everyone was so strong, so motivating. And I think we all motivated each other in some way. I would say we were a really strong team.”

In addition to Kody, Gia, and Brianna, the Season 4 cast includes Gia’s mom and Real Housewives icon Teresa, controversial Empire actor Jussie Smollett, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and her husband, former NFL star Andrew East, singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, ex-NFL athlete Eric Decker, The Valley star Brittany Cartwright, model Chanel Iman, Transformers actor Ravi V. Patel, TikToker Mark Estes, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille.

