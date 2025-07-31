‘The View’ Fans Blast Show Over ‘Stale’ Summer Episodes

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View might be the number one daytime talk show on television, but some viewers are growing tired of the summer reruns, blasting them as ‘stale.’

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro and the rest of The View staff are currently on summer break, with new episodes set to return in September. In the meantime, the long-running show is airing old episodes.

However, some fans think rerunning past episodes doesn’t work when The View is such a topical show. Taking to The View Reddit forum, one user asked, “Should The View Even Air Repeats?”

“The View is a very topical show. Viewers tune in to The View to see what the hosts will say about whatever everybody else is talking about,” the poster continued, noting that while “the hosts and production crew need time off,” other topical shows “would never air repeats weeks or months later.”

“ABC isn’t going to air something else in The View‘s place when live episodes aren’t airing, but there’s got to be a better way,” they added, suggesting packaging “episodes of a certain guest’s multiple appearances throughout the year” or “the host’s favorite episodes.”

“Yes topical things would still be brought up, but it wouldn’t be an entire episode talking about something that was once topical but is now stale,” the user concluded.

Others agreed, with one fan writing, “If I’ve already seen the live show, I usually have zero interest in seeing a stale re-run. By the time a show is repeated, the news and current events have likely changed, or are completely different. Unless it’s a guest I want to see again, I skip the repeats.”

“I don’t know why anybody would watch them they should put a summer replacement show on,” said another.

One commenter added, “I haven’t watch the view since they went on break, and I probably won’t watch it until they come back. It is stale to to watch even a month old show when so much else is going on in the world.”

Another fan suggested swapping in The Weekend View segments in place of the current event Hot Topics, noting, “Those are usually on a timeless topic.”

“I just don’t get why they don’t air older episodes instead of ones that came out literally a month ago. Do classic eps from the early days or something,” said another.

One commenter suggested taking an idea from late-night, writing, “Jimmy Kimmel gets celebrity hosts when he vacations, I mean that could also be a thing for the month of August if they wanted.”

However, others defended the reruns, with one fan writing, “It’s good to repeat these discussions because with this adminstration, so much unbelievable stuff happens every day that we need to be reminded of what happened last week and last month. We tend to move on to the next big scandal and forget the last one unless we’re reminded.”

“Sometimes the issues they are discussing at the still very topical and they serve as a good reminder of where things were. Also, sometimes the celebrity interviews are a fun! Bill Murray, Naomi Watts and Tamron Hall all are terrific guests, worth seeing again,” added another.

“You also have to remember most people don’t watch every single episode when it airs. I’m sure repeats are new to plenty of people,” wrote one user.

What do you think? Should The View change up its reruns formula? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.