The White Lotus star Sam Nivola boldly suggested that old Hollywood stars with plastic surgery are stealing roles from hopeful young actors.

During an interview with Variety published on Aug. 7, the actor behind Lochlan Ratliff in Season 3 of HBO‘s mystery-comedy-drama series, opened up about the state of acting. He bluntly pointed out that up-and-coming talent is having a difficult time breakout out in an industry riddled with cosmetic procedures allowing people to look decades younger.

“The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they’re looking younger and they’re staying young,” Nivola, 21, told the publication. “You have these really old people playing young roles. And it’s not giving any space for the young’uns to move in and make a name for themselves.”

He added, “With all due respect to those people, one day they won’t be here anymore, literally. And they will have to create new stars.”