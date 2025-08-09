Bill Maher Issues Blunt Response to ‘Superman’ Star Dean Cain Joining ICE

Michelle Stein
1 Comment
Bill Maher, Dean Cain
Bill Maher, Dean Cain
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Real Time With Bill Maher

 More

Bill Maher issued a blunt response to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain joining ICE.

On the Friday, Aug. 8 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, didn’t hold back with his thoughts on the 59-year-old actor signing up to be part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE going around there with their masks, throwing people into vans—not popular. And yet, [Donald Trump is] doubling down on unpopular,” Maher said in his segue to the topic. “I mean, the ICE thing? They just need more people, so they’re having a big recruitment program. No age limit now, they announced this week. No matter how young you are, you can be 18, you can be old as dirt. If you like wearing a mask and throwing people in a van.”

After noting there is a $50,000 signing bonus for those who sign up for ICE, Maher quipped, “You could put a porch on your house for that. Good luck to find anyone who would build it, but…”

He then moved to Cain joining ICE, suggesting he did so “not because he’s MAGA, he just needs the money.”

Maher joked, “And it works out, he was already living in a van.”

After a beat, he continued, “No, I think he joined because he heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country and a lot of them were bad actors. He said, ‘Room for one more?'”

On Aug. 5, Dean revealed his unexpected career move on social media.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he said in a video to followers on Instagram. “So, I joined up.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean Cain (@deuces1966)

Bill Maher Sends a Bold Relationship Advice to Elon Musk After Donald Trump Feud
Related

Bill Maher Sends a Bold Relationship Advice to Elon Musk After Donald Trump Feud

Additionally, Dean touted the “great benefits” of the gig.

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” he added. “I like that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

Real Time With Bill Maher where to stream

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Dean Cain




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Keith Colburn at the helm
1
‘Deadliest Catch’: Keith Colburn’s Frantic Search for Jake Anderson & Crew After Toxic Gas Leak
Best Shows of 2025
2
17 Best Shows of 2025 (So Far), Ranked
'Bargain Block' cast
3
HGTV’s Keith Bynum Shuts Down Hopes for ‘Bargain Block’ Save
Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City.
4
Why Food Network Fans Are Angry Over an Anne Burrell Instagram Post
Dylan Dreyer and son Calvin, Instagram, July 2025.
5
Dylan Dreyer’s Son Calvin Joins Her on ‘Today’ Amid Husband Separation News