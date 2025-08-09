Bill Maher issued a blunt response to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain joining ICE.

On the Friday, Aug. 8 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, didn’t hold back with his thoughts on the 59-year-old actor signing up to be part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“ICE going around there with their masks, throwing people into vans—not popular. And yet, [Donald Trump is] doubling down on unpopular,” Maher said in his segue to the topic. “I mean, the ICE thing? They just need more people, so they’re having a big recruitment program. No age limit now, they announced this week. No matter how young you are, you can be 18, you can be old as dirt. If you like wearing a mask and throwing people in a van.”

After noting there is a $50,000 signing bonus for those who sign up for ICE, Maher quipped, “You could put a porch on your house for that. Good luck to find anyone who would build it, but…”

He then moved to Cain joining ICE, suggesting he did so “not because he’s MAGA, he just needs the money.”

Maher joked, “And it works out, he was already living in a van.”

After a beat, he continued, “No, I think he joined because he heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country and a lot of them were bad actors. He said, ‘Room for one more?'”

On Aug. 5, Dean revealed his unexpected career move on social media.

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” he said in a video to followers on Instagram. “So, I joined up.”

Additionally, Dean touted the “great benefits” of the gig.

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” he added. “I like that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families.”

