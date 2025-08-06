Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent has seen several couples audition together over the years, but it’s rare to see a husband and wife competing against one another. But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday’s (August 5) episode.

Comedian Matt O’Brien and his wife, Julia Hladkowicz, also a comic, both auditioned for the NBC competition series separately. O’Brien was up first, winning the judges over with his jokes about being married versus being single.

“You are really, really good,” Howie Mandel told the Canadian comic. “You deserve to be here. You’re the kind of comedian that could go really far in this, so I want to be the first one to give you a yes.”

O’Brien received yeses from all four judges and then left the stage to make way for Hladkowicz, who revealed she is also a stand-up comedian from Canada.

After Mandel asked Hladkowicz if she knew “the guy who was just on,” she replied, “Yeah, I know Matt a bit because he’s my husband.” O’Brien then ran back onto the stage to give her a kiss.

“This is amazing,” Simon Cowell said.

“Matt is really good, but what if you do better?” Mandel asked Hladkowicz.

“Well, good,” she quipped.

Hladkowicz then launched into her act, joking about her love of wine and how her husband is snoring more and more each year. “It’s disgusting,” she said. “Men snoring is the patriarchy. You’re already asleep. You already won. Why do you have to add a soundtrack to it?”

“Can you imagine this household?” Mandel asked his fellow judges as the audience gave Hladkowicz a standing ovation.

“Thats all I kept thinking about,” Cowell replied before telling Hladkowicz, “That was hard, what you just did, actually, following your husband, because he did get a yes, and secretly one of you probably wants to be the only one to get a yes.”

Hladkowicz quickly shot Cowell down, saying, “No, absolutely not. Simon, in what world would I want my husband not to get yeses?”

“Okay, I take that back then,” he responded. “Regardless, you were funny.”

Hladkowicz also received praise from Sofia Vergara, who said, “I was laughing from the beginning to the end. I think you deserve to be on the stage, too. You’re as good as [O’Brien], maybe even better.”

“Okay, we’re getting a divorce, Simon, is that what you wanted?” Hladkowicz quipped.

Mel B added, “You are my kind of girl. I loved you from the get-go. I wanted to hear more. And my cheeks are actually aching right now. I don’t just like you, I love you!”

While Hladkowicz also received four yeses, unfortunately, neither she nor her husband will be moving on to the live shows. At the end of the episode, the 44 acts selected to advance to the live shows were revealed, and neither O’Brien nor Hladkowicz’s names were on the list.

The acts moving on and who will be featured on the first live show include B Unique Crew, Charity Lockhart (Mel B’s Golden Buzzer), CitiLlimitz, Jourdan Blue (Mandel’s Golden Buzzer), LightWire (Cowell’s Golden Buzzer), Loco Pop Familia, Phobias, Shuler King, Sirca Marea, Steve Ray Ladson, and Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

Week 2 will see the return of Alain Simonov, Alex Zinger, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Ben Hightower, Boston Dynamics, Duo Stardust (Vergara’s Golden Buzzer), EDT Dance Team, Jonglissimo, Leo High School Choir, Mama Duke, and Unreal Crew (Mandel’s Golden Buzzer).

The third live show includes Anna Seranina, Austin Brown, Benn Family Band, Chris Turner, Girish and the Chronicles, Jacqueline & Wagner, Jessica Sanchez (Vergara’s Golden Buzzer), Maceo Harrison, Mastermind, Messoudi Brothers (Mel B’s Golden Buzzer), and Michah Palace.

Finally, Week 4 will feature Astrid Jorgensen, Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir (Cowell’s Golden Buzzer), Chuck Adams, Cole Swenson & Judy, Crash Adams, Gendai, Team Recycled, The Boykinz (Terry Crews‘ Golden Buzzer), The Funkateer Dancers (Crews’ Golden Buzzer), TT Boys, and Zak Mirz.