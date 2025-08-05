Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The Season 20 auditions continue during the Tuesday, August 5, episode of America’s Got Talent. This will be the ninth and final episode of auditions, and Matt O’Brien is one of the performers who will be hitting the stage.

Matt has been teasing his appearance on the show for months, and his big night is finally here. “The rumors are true I will be wearing a full Jean cuisine on @agt this TUESDAY,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of the episode. “Will @simoncowell accept me in my denim buffet? Will @officialmelb rip my blue jean’d butt to shreds?! Will @terrycrews and @howiemandel pull me apart like a piece of Canadian sour dough?! Tune in to find out?!”

Scroll down to learn more about the performer who’s hoping to impress judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

What does Matt O’Brien do?

Matt is a comedian. In 2019, he was named one of Time Out’s Comics to Watch in L.A. These days, he shows off his comedy chops at stand-up shows and in social media videos.

He has also made appearances on TallBoyz, Fail Center, and Just for Laughs: All-Access. Additionally, Matt has some acting credits. He had a small part in the short Bad Deal and a role in one episode of Odd Squad.

Where is Matt O’Brien from?

While Matt now lives in Los Angeles, he is a proud Canadian from Toronto, Ontario. He moved to Los Angeles in 2017.

Is Matt O’Brien married?

Matt has been married to his wife, fellow comedian Julia Hladkowicz, since 2016. In March, she gushed over him on Instagram, writing, “It’s our 15 years anniversary of being together. 9 years of marriage. Matt’s working on a cruise and Julia is living large. YOU ARE THE CAPTAIN OF MY HEART. What a privilege to laugh everyday with the one you love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Hladkowicz (@juliacomedy)

Interestingly, Julia also auditioned for Season 20 of AGT, and her stand-up routine will also be airing on the August 5 episode. “IT’S OFFICIAL! My episode of AMERICA’S GOT TALENT will air TUESDAY!” she shared. “Will I move on? Will I get the villain edit? Will America GET Julia?! What will @simoncowell @sofiavergara @howiemandel and legendary spicy girl @officialmelb have to say about me?! Tune in to find out. Let me know how it goes I have a hard time watching myself.”

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC