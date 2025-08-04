Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent premiered its milestone 20th season in May. For the past two months, audition episodes have been airing on NBC weekly. But how has the show been doing in terms of viewers?

AGT stays on top, according to Deadline. The show has been the top performer of the summer when it comes to total viewers. Nielsen data reveals that the talent competition has been averaging 5.9 million viewers per episode after seven days.

Per Deadline, AGT is poised to be the No. 1 broadcast summer alternative series among total viewers for the 20th year in a row. The competition show has earned that honor for its past 19 seasons and has not let up.

AGT‘s audience tends to skew older, with only 6% of viewers falling under the age of 30. Deadline also reports that 48% of the audience is co-viewing, skewed towards adults with kids and adults in married households.

The best is still yet to come on Season 20 of America’s Got Talent, as well. The final episode of auditions airs on Tuesday, August 5, followed by a 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, August 12. On August 19, the format will switch to live shows, with four weeks of quarterfinal competition. Once the live shows begin, there will also be a one-hour results show on Wednesday nights (starting August 20).

In addition to a plethora of new talent, this year also featured the return of Mel B. as a judge. She previously served as a judge from Seasons 8 to 13, but was replaced by Sofia Vergara once Season 15 rolled around (Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough had a one-season stint alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel during Season 14).

Now, Mel B. and Vergara are seated next to one another at the judges’ table, along with Cowell and Mandel.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC