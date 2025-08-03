Christopher Meloni Teases Return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & Fans Can’t Wait

Christopher Meloni teased his return to Law & Order: SVU with photos alongside Mariska Hargitay and Dann Florek — and fans can’t wait.

On Saturday, August 2, the actor behind Elliot Stabler took to Instagram with a trio of pictures that thrilled fans of the beloved NBC police procedural series.

“Hangin with friends on a Friday nite @therealmariskahargitay @dannflorek,” Meloni, 64, captioned his update.

In the featured image, he and Hargitay, 61, posed with their heads pressed together while in character as Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, on set. A second snap showed the duo standing with Florek, 75, who plays Donald Cragen in SVU. Finally, the third segment of the carousel featured Meloni with his arm around Florek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

In the comments, Meloni’s followers were thrilled by the strong hint that Stabler would reunite with his SVU costars. He left the show in 2011 following Season 12.

One Instagram user declared, “I KNEW YOU’D COME THE THROUGH, THE ONE MAN WE CAN COUNT ON!! 😍.”

Someone else exclaimed, “Yay! OG’s together again! 🙌.”

Another follower echoed, “OVE LOVE LOVE literally everything about this! 🥰❤️.”

A different fan shared, “Wait though is the episode gonna make me cry?!? Just don’t break our hearts again. 😭🫠.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “I’m still waiting for you Stabler to make it official!!”

After departing SVU, Meloni reprised his role as Stabler for the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2021. Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime was moved exclusively to Peacock. As of writing, it has not been officially renewed for Season 6.

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 kicks off this fall; a premiere date has not been announced.

Law & Order: SVU, streaming on Hulu and Peacock