‘The Holiday’ Limited Series Reportedly Coming to Apple TV+ & Fans Are Here for It

Apple TV+ is reportedly working on a limited series inspired by the 2006 rom-com The Holiday.

On August 1, The Hollywood Reporter published an article after speaking with a source with knowledge of the development. Krissie Ducker will reportedly serve as a writer and executive producer for the upcoming limited series, with production through Left Bank Pictures and consulting by Rob Delaney, per Deadline.

The original movie starred Cameron Diaz (Amanda), Kate Winslet (Iris), Jude Law (Graham), and Jack Black (Miles), and was directed by Nancy Meyers. In the flick, Amanda (U.S.) and Iris (U.K.) swap locations for the holidays and wind up falling in love—Amanda with Graham, and Iris with Miles—along the way.

Neither the cast nor an expected release date for the Apple TV+ series has been revealed.

Interestingly, Meyers wasn’t aware that a series based on The Holiday was in the works.

“News to me,” she confessed in her Instagram Stories. “Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw.”

Elsewhere on social media, fans reacted to the news. One X user shared, “If this has half the charm of the original, we’re in for a treat.”

Another declared, “Oh we will all tune in,” as someone else echoed, “Who else is watching this? Cuz I will.”

A different X user shared, “Rom-com cult classic hitting the small screen? yes please! ❤️ 📺 Apple tv+ playing for all the cozy vibes who else ready for a holiday binge fest?”

Meanwhile, one tentative X user pointed out, “There’s no way it’s gonna be good without this cast, Hans Zimmer score and Nancy Meyers direction… This movie is perfect because of the original elements…”

The Holiday (2006), streaming on Netflix