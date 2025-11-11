The snow is snowing, and the wind, it is blowing / But we can weather the storm / What do we care how much it may storm? / We’ve got movies to keep us warm!

Yes, the most wonderful time and of the year is here, and with countless Christmas movies ready for the bingeing, streaming platforms would love nothing more than for you to stay in and hit play on holiday classics.

In the gallery below, see out where to find favorites of Christmas cinema, with streaming availability info from Reelgood. (Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Is The Nightmare Before Christmas more of a Halloween pick than a yuletide selection? We’ll keep out of the debate and let you judge for yourself.)