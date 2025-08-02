‘Grantchester’ Finale, the ‘Gilded Age’ Capote, Hallmark’s ‘Providence Falls,’ Yogurt Shop Murders

Grantchester wraps its 10th and penultimate season with an emotional finale. The Gilded Age echoes Capote vs. the Swans when bon vivant Ward McAllister publishes a gossipy book. Hallmark spans the centuries with the fanciful time-travel romance Providence Falls. A true-crime documentary explores the investigation and false starts in finding justice for the 1991 murder of four teenage girls at a Texas yogurt shop.

Kudos, ITV and Masterpiece

Grantchester

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Can Alphy (Rishi Nair) forgive his detective inspector friend Geordie (Robson Green) for snooping into the identity of his biological mother? That’s one of the emotional hurdles in the Season 10 finale, which also finds Daniel’s (Oliver Dimsdale) mother visiting and meeting his very nervous partner Leonard (Al Weaver, who directed the episode), which goes about as well as you’d expect in the early 1960s. Amid those bombshells, an actual bomb goes off, disrupting the controversial visit on campus of a pro-fascist lecturer. The series returns next year for its final season.

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age

9/8c

SUNDAY: Recently renewed for a fourth season, the period drama nears the end of its third with all of New York buzzing about the publication of Society as I Have Found It, a scandalous book written by the elite’s most favored companion, Ward McAllister (Nathan Lane). Much like Truman Capote a century later, Ward finds himself shunned by the “swans” he amused while gathering their secrets. As his confidant Bertha (Carrie Coon) knows all too well, “Nothing is more perilous than to overestimate your own power.” Too bad Ward isn’t plugged into what else is happening at the Russell mansion, where George (Morgan Spector) is scrambling to save the family’s finances while son Larry (Harry Richardson) returns from Arizona to discover he’s also become persona non grata—to his beloved Marian (Louisa Jacobson).

©2025 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steffan Hill

Providence Falls

Series Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: The past haunts the present in a whimsical three-part time-travel fantasy romance based on the novels of Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets. It begins in 1844 Ireland when the charming ne’er-do-well thief Liam (Lachlan Quarmby) captures the fancy of the aristocratic Cora (Katie Stevens), who’s promised to another, in an ill-fated romance with consequences that ripple through time. Cue the Angels of Destiny, who send Liam to present-day Oregon to guide the reincarnation of Nora, now a cop, toward her intended soulmate, Finn (Evan Roderick), or be sent to Hell if he chooses heart over duty.

HBO

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: A troubling multiple-murder case from 1991 is the subject of a four-part true-crime docuseries that depicts decades of grief and legal confusion after four teenage girls are found murdered in an Austin, Texas yogurt store that was set on fire. Four teenage boys become suspects, with two indicted and convicted after police obtained written confessions. But when new DNA evidence flips the script, the legal system and the unrelenting media coverage come under scrutiny as the case remains a haunting mystery.

Vince Valitutti/Disney+

Nautilus

9/8c

SUNDAY: “Sounds like the stuff of wild, fantastical novels,” the pompous Crawley (Damien Garvey) tells his superiors in London when they ask about the pesky submarine Nautilus. He knows better, of course, but Nautilus the series is at its best when evoking the wild and fantastical spirit of Jules Verne. Back at the submersible, the Nautilus and its nemesis the Dreadnought are both stuck in the Arctic ice, and while Capt. Nemo (Shazad Latif) and his British counterpart, Capt. Youngblood (Jacob Collins-Levy), reach a détente of sorts, the crew square off on the tundra for an initially friendly game of cricket.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: