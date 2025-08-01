Is ‘Boston Blue’ Actually Filming in Boston? ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Gets Backlash After Toronto Set Videos

New York City is part of the Blue Bloods DNA. The CBS drama was set and filmed in the Big Apple during its 14-season run, with the city being its own character in a way. The upcoming spinoff, Boston Blue starring Donnie Wahlberg, has the show’s new home city in the name, but fans have been shocked to see that it’s filming in Toronto, Canada, prompting questions about whether it will actually film in Boston at all. Wahlberg has responded to their inquiries with a small piece of filming information.

In Boston Blue, a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods, Wahlberg will reprise his role as NYPD officer Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Peters (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, and Marcus Scribner also star as Martin-Green’s family, which like the Reagans is full of law-enforcement officials. And in a surprise turn, Danny Reagan’s son, Sean Reagan, has been recast. As announced on July 9, Mika Amonsen will play Sean, who’s starting a new career as a rookie cop in Boston. The role was played by Andrew Terraciano. Sean’s older brother, Jack Reagan, was played by Terraciano’s real-life brother, Tony Terraciano.

The first glimpse of Amonsen as Sean came on set in Toronto on July 29. He was seen filming a scene with Wahlberg in Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market exterior, which is said to be acting as the exterior of Fenway Park for the show. The international filming location was a surprise to fans. They took their questions to the comments section of a Boston Blue fan account on Instagram where Wahlberg replied.

The video posted on Instagram was the same on shared on X/Twitter on July 29. A fan commented, “Bring the show to Boston where it belongs!” Wahlberg himself said that will happen quite soon.

“On our way next week,” he wrote.

Another comment from a fan said, “But why not film in Boston? Come on, CBS, Boston is incredible and this show should be filmed there!” Wahlberg reassured that it will be.

“Be there in a week with cameras and crew,” he said.

It’s not known if Boston Blue is permanently moving production to Boston after its Toronto filming or if they’ll film in both locations.

Wahlberg also teased the potential return of Danny’s NYPD partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). After a long-awaited romance between the detectives was hinted in the Blue Bloods series finale, fans were sad to learn that Baez wouldn’t be a main character in Boston Blue. Wahlberg implied that they shouldn’t be too sad in his Instagram comments in a post from July 17.

“So I guess Danny didn’t end up with Baez?” a fan asked. Wahlberg replied, “How about, wait and see?” Fans certainly will.

Boston Blue premieres this October on CBS.