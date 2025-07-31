Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Sneak Peek at Maddie’s ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Look

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Maddie Han is getting a makeover for Season 9 of 9-1-1.

Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s character has undergone many hair transformations throughout the ABC procedural’s run, and she gave fans a tease at her latest onscreen look via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 30.

Thank you @nikkilee901 @seama901 @tarynhoustonn @greatlengthsusa For the most beautiful season 9 hair. ❤️,” she captioned a clip of her new set of hair extensions, confirming that she will be keeping her current ginger locks for the show’s upcoming episodes.

Hewitt debuted her red hair via Instagram back in May, ahead of the 9-1-1 Season 8 finale. “I have wanted to be red for so long! @nikkilee901 crushed this color!” she captioned a selfie of her updated look. “She named my color Sunset Lover🌅Thank you @nikkilee901 @seama901 @tarynhoustonn.”

She stepped out with her ginger locks at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, earlier this month. Her bright hair color stood out against her black bejeweled dress and matching heels.

Hewitt’s character sported multiple hair looks throughout 9-1-1 Season 8, starting off the season with a short, dark bob. After she nearly died at the hands of a dangerous serial killer (played by Abigail Spencer), Maddie switched things up by growing out her hair and lightening it to a caramel brown color.

Maddie’s new ginger hair will mark one of many changes fans can expect from 9-1-1 Season 9. The new season will mark the first without Peter Krause‘s Captain Bobby Nash, who tragically died saving the 118 crew from a dangerous virus.

“It’s not the same. Nothing is the same,” Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight of Krause’s 9-1-1 exit at the IKWYDLS premiere. “But I do think that when you’re telling a story about first responders, unfortunately, those are the things that happen and he was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most and so I felt like he was our hero and he always will be.”

She later said it’s “heartbreaking” to return to filming without Krause on the July 22 episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast.” We all love him so much. So, that’s gonna be different,” she stated. “I think everybody’s gonna change and evolve because he’s not on the show.”

Despite Bobby’s death, 9-1-1 Season 8 ended on a happy note for Hewitt and her onscreen husband, Kenneth Choi, as their characters welcomed their second child — a baby boy whom they named after Bobby — during the May 15 season finale.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC