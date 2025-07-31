Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Sneak Peek at Maddie’s ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Look

Paige Strout
Comments
Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie on Season 8 of ABC's '9-1-1.'
Disney/Ray Mickshaw; Disney/Christopher Willard

Maddie Han is getting a makeover for Season 9 of 9-1-1.

Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s character has undergone many hair transformations throughout the ABC procedural’s run, and she gave fans a tease at her latest onscreen look via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 30.

Thank you @nikkilee901 @seama901 @tarynhoustonn @greatlengthsusa For the most beautiful season 9 hair. ❤️,” she captioned a clip of her new set of hair extensions, confirming that she will be keeping her current ginger locks for the show’s upcoming episodes.

Hewitt debuted her red hair via Instagram back in May, ahead of the 9-1-1 Season 8 finale. “I have wanted to be red for so long! @nikkilee901 crushed this color!” she captioned a selfie of her updated look. “She named my color Sunset Lover🌅Thank you @nikkilee901 @seama901 @tarynhoustonn.”

She stepped out with her ginger locks at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer, earlier this month. Her bright hair color stood out against her black bejeweled dress and matching heels.

Jennifer Love Hewitt via Instagram, July 30, 2025.

Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

Hewitt’s character sported multiple hair looks throughout 9-1-1 Season 8, starting off the season with a short, dark bob. After she nearly died at the hands of a dangerous serial killer (played by Abigail Spencer), Maddie switched things up by growing out her hair and lightening it to a caramel brown color.

Maddie’s new ginger hair will mark one of many changes fans can expect from 9-1-1 Season 9. The new season will mark the first without Peter Krause‘s Captain Bobby Nash, who tragically died saving the 118 crew from a dangerous virus.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants Kaitlin Olson '9-1-1' & 'High Potential' Crossover
Related

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants Kaitlin Olson '9-1-1' & 'High Potential' Crossover

It’s not the same. Nothing is the same,” Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight of Krause’s 9-1-1 exit at the IKWYDLS premiere. “But I do think that when you’re telling a story about first responders, unfortunately, those are the things that happen and he was the person that mattered to everyone in the cast the most and so I felt like he was our hero and he always will be.”

She later said it’s “heartbreaking” to return to filming without Krause on the July 22 episode of the I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast.” We all love him so much. So, that’s gonna be different,” she stated. “I think everybody’s gonna change and evolve because he’s not on the show.”

Despite Bobby’s death, 9-1-1 Season 8 ended on a happy note for Hewitt and her onscreen husband, Kenneth Choi, as their characters welcomed their second child — a baby boy whom they named after Bobby — during the May 15 season finale.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1 - ABC

9-1-1 where to stream

9-1-1

Jennifer Love Hewitt




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
George Stephanopoulos, Savannah Guthrie, Tony Dokoupil
1
‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Show Dramatic Swing
Shawn Hatosy in Animal Kingdom - Season 6
2
Shawn Hatosy Is ‘So Proud’ of ‘Animal Kingdom’s Current Success
Wennely Quezada, Nori Moore, Brianna Mazzola in episode 109 of Building The Band
3
Is ‘Building the Band’ Winner 3QUENCY Still Together?
Sydney Sweeney and Donald Trump
4
Trump White House Chimes in on Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Controversy
Morris Chestnut in 'Watson,' Robert Carlyle
5
‘Watson’ Casts Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes in Season 2