Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants Kaitlin Olson ‘9-1-1’ & ‘High Potential’ Crossover

Jennifer Love Hewitt has the perfect idea for 9-1-1‘s latest crossover event.

“I am obsessed with the show High Potential,” she shared in a recent interview with Awards Buzz. “And she’s [Kaitlin Olson‘s Morgan] always referencing — they’re in L.A. — and she’s always referencing dispatch. And I’m like, ‘She has got to come to the dispatch center, or I have to go to her. Or, I feel like we could do both.”

Hewitt suggested that “one of their episodes could end with her coming to my dispatch center, and then I could enter her[s] next episode,” adding, “But I just need to work with that show. I just wanna be on that show. And I think it would be so fun. Wouldn’t that be cool?”

High Potential, which premiered on ABC in September 2024, follows Morgan, a single mom with a high IQ who is upgraded from her role as a police department cleaning lady to a consultant helping on cases with Detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

The crossover could be a seamless one, as 9-1-1 and High Potential air on the same network. “[It’s] the same family, same Disney, same ABC, same, you know, all that stuff,” Hewitt continued. “But I think it would be really, really fun because her character is so fun, and I just feel like she and Maddie would just really fun to watch together. But it’s also, like, so seamless because she’s constantly referencing dispatch, but you never see the dispatcher. So, that’s my goal for Season 9.”

Hewitt noted that she would bring up the crossover idea to 9-1-1’s cocreator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. “I’m gonna ask him. I’ll ask him today,” she stated.

9-1-1 previously aired on Fox for its first six seasons, during which the series crossed over with the spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star during Season 4. The episode, which aired on Lone Star‘s second, saw several members of the 118 team travel to Texas to help stop a dangerous wildfire. (Lone Star concluded its five-season run on Fox back in February.)

Last season, Angela Bassett‘s Sergeant Athena Grant set sail for another crossover episode with Doctor Odyssey, which is also cocreated and executive produced by Murphy. The episode, which aired on the latter show, saw Athena team up with Joshua Jackson‘s Dr. Max Bankman to stop an on-board heist. (Doctor Odyssey was canceled after 1 season on ABC last month.)

Hewitt pitched another storyline for 9-1-1 Season 9 in an interview on I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast, one that would pay homage to her iconic role as Julie James in the I Know What You Did Last Summer films.

“What if I get a call at the 9-1-1 call center from a girl being chased by a fisherman? Wouldn’t that be fun?” she stated. “It would be playful and it would be fun, like, in a Halloween episode. I’m putting it out there. I think that would be really good. Like, ‘9-1-1, what’s your emergency?’ [She says,] ‘I’m being chased by a guy with a hook!’ [Maddie’s like,] ‘Really? We’ve all seen that movie.’ Like, wouldn’t that be brilliant? And she’s like, ‘No, really!'”

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC