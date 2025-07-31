‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2 Key Art Revealed

Amanda Bell
Comments
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: James Dimmock/ FOX.
Exclusive
James Dimmock / Fpx

Murder in a Small Town

 More

Ready to go back to Gibsons? If so, pack your bags now because Murder in a Small Town will return for Season 2 soon on Tuesday, September 23, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for the new season.

In the poster below, Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) once again find themselves in the middle of a crime scene — this time, in a wooded area. The tagline for the poster teases, “Every town harbors secrets.”

Murder in a Small Town Season 2 poster

Fox

The logline also gives us a few clues about what’s ahead when the new crime drama returns for its sophomore season: “Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg, who recently moved to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons to be the new police chief, and quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. As a world-class detective, Karl calls upon all his skills to solve murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with the town librarian Cassandra Lee is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions.”

“In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he will have to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and many more,” the description continues.

'Murder in a Small Town' Season 2 Returns This Fall: Everything to Know
Related

'Murder in a Small Town' Season 2 Returns This Fall: Everything to Know

In addition to bringing back Sutherland and Kreuk to their lead roles, the second season will also feature Marcia Gay Harden as Mayor Christie Holman, who’s described as “a practicing doctor and beloved figure in the community and a consummate political operator. She has the best interests of the people of Gibsons at heart but sometimes lets her personal interests take precedence as she complicates life for Karl and Cassandra.”

Find out more about what’s to come in Murder in a Small Town Season 2 right here.

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2 premiere, September 23, 8/7c, Fox

Murder in a Small Town - FOX

Murder in a Small Town where to stream

Murder in a Small Town




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Linda Keyes solving the Bonus Round on February 4, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: School Worker Wins $77,000 After Family Heartbreak
Shawn Hatosy in Animal Kingdom - Season 6
2
Shawn Hatosy Is ‘So Proud’ of ‘Animal Kingdom’s Current Success
George Stephanopoulos, Savannah Guthrie, Tony Dokoupil
3
‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Show Dramatic Swing
Wennely Quezada, Nori Moore, Brianna Mazzola in episode 109 of Building The Band
4
Is ‘Building the Band’ Winner 3QUENCY Still Together?
Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod on 'Married to Real Estate'; Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa on 'The Flipping El Moussas.'
5
Is This the Real Reason HGTV Canceled 7 Fan-Favorite Shows?