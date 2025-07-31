Ready to go back to Gibsons? If so, pack your bags now because Murder in a Small Town will return for Season 2 soon on Tuesday, September 23, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art for the new season.

In the poster below, Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) once again find themselves in the middle of a crime scene — this time, in a wooded area. The tagline for the poster teases, “Every town harbors secrets.”

The logline also gives us a few clues about what’s ahead when the new crime drama returns for its sophomore season: “Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg, who recently moved to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons to be the new police chief, and quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. As a world-class detective, Karl calls upon all his skills to solve murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with the town librarian Cassandra Lee is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions.”

“In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he will have to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and many more,” the description continues.

In addition to bringing back Sutherland and Kreuk to their lead roles, the second season will also feature Marcia Gay Harden as Mayor Christie Holman, who’s described as “a practicing doctor and beloved figure in the community and a consummate political operator. She has the best interests of the people of Gibsons at heart but sometimes lets her personal interests take precedence as she complicates life for Karl and Cassandra.”

Murder in a Small Town, Season 2 premiere, September 23, 8/7c, Fox