Christopher Meloni Says He’s ‘F-ing Trying’ to Make Stabler & Benson Romance Happen

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni has promised fans he is doing his best to make the will-they-won’t-they romance between Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson happen.

Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay’s Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before leaving to lead the spinoff Organized Crime, has admitted he wants the two beloved characters to get together as much as the fans.

On Monday (July 28), a Law & Order viewer sent Meloni a post on X, writing, “@Chris_Meloni for f— sake, kiss her already!”

The Emmy-nominated actor responded, “I’m f****** trying.”

Benson and Stabler were partners for over a decade on SVU, taking down countless criminals in New York City. Their friendship and closeness grew over the seasons, leading many fans to want to see them turn their work partnership into a romantic one. Stabler even confessed his love for Benson and tried to kiss her in SVU Season 24.

Unfortunately for Stabler and the viewers, that kiss never happened. Benson told her former partner, “Elliot, I want to. I want to, but I can’t.” When Stabler asked why, she said, “Because what if it doesn’t work out?”

After Meloni’s latest tweet, fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one commenter writing, “Well TRY HARDER.”

“You put your game face back on and get back in there!! There’s no trying! Just do!” quipped another.

“Good grief I’m not giving you two 30 more years to figure it out! Times a-wastin’!” another added.

Another wrote, “Im willing to wait until every star is counted in the sky to see this happen. Im so invested my grown kids are invested!!!!”

“I was a kid when i started shipping Bensler, now I’m a dentist and still waiting,” said one user.

“Try harder! if you can solve a murder In a 44 minute episode . It shouldn’t take your 26 years to make a move !!” joked another fan.

“This makes me so happy!! I really hope you make it happen this season,” said one commenter.

As for Hargitay, she also wants Benson and Stabler to get together. In a May 2024 interview with Variety, she revealed, “To be honest with you, Chris and I thought it should go one way and the powers that be didn’t, so it got changed at the last minute, that near kiss. Obviously [creator] Dick [Wolf] gets final say. It’s his show and he didn’t want that.”