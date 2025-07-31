If you’re looking for your next true crime binge, Dani Sloane is ready to take you on a wild ride. The first-time director helms the fascinating Hulu docuseries Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari, which chronicles the years-long investigation into shady dentist Larry Rudolph and the death of his wife, Bianca Rudolph, in a safari cabin in Zambia.

Rudolph was hiding a mouthful of secrets underneath his successful Pittsburgh-area dentist persona. From his longtime affair with Lori Milliron to his involvement in fraudulent practices, Rudolph was far from the clean-cut family man. During a big game hunting trip to Africa in October 2016, Bianca was found dead from a gunshot wound to her chest. Years later, Rudolph was found guilty of killing his wife and is currently serving out a life sentence. Milliron was sentenced to 17 years for her role as an accessory to the murder of Rudolph’s wife.

Rudolph and Milliron both maintain their innocence to this day. When working on the docuseries, Sloane admitted to TV Insider that there were moments when she debated whether Rudolph and Milliron were truly guilty.

“I think we were all back and forth. Because, look, the reality is, it was two of them [Larry and Bianca Rudolph] in that cabin in Zambia,” Sloane said. While there was a sketchy “pattern of behavior” leading up to October 2016, Sloane pointed out that Rudolph had “never been physically violent with anyone before, so how do you process the behavior when you look at it through that lens? If you don’t believe that he did this, you go, okay, he was maybe a shady businessman, maybe he cheated to amass more power, maybe he slept around, maybe he was an avid big game hunter. It’s a jump to go he’s an avid big game hunter to he’s a murderer, right? Those are, depending on your politics and depending on you how you feel about big game hunting, that’s either a jump or that makes perfect sense. I think that’s the piece of it, all of those things wrapped together. You can see everything from every different side. He did not have this violent behavior leading up to Africa. Lori was not on the ground with him in Africa plotting and planning this. There’s details we even didn’t have time to put in the show that sort of suggest the same kind of point counterpoint and way of looking at this. I think we all flip-flopped every single day.”

Elaborating on the details that weren’t included in the docuseries, Sloane revealed, “In terms of a history of violence, there’s a big story. His thumb gets bitten off. He starts collecting cash for these procedures that he’s performing off the books. The partners find out about it. And in between him getting kicked out of the practice, there was a period of time between when they confront him, they go to litigation, and ultimately he gets kicked out and opens the shop across the street. But in that period of time, there’s an assassination attempt on one of the other dentists, who’s his partner, not the one who’s in our film, but one of the other ones.” (The dentist was getting into his car at night, and someone began firing at him.)

She continued, “We interviewed the cop who investigated it in a bowling alley, naturally, as one does, and it was such a crazy, convoluted story. Ultimately, at the end of the day, we can’t say that Larry didn’t do this and didn’t have motive, but there was never any proof that he did that. It was just a lot of build up to something that, ultimately, you couldn’t really prove fully.”

The director acknowledged that there’s “so much rumor and innuendo in this story. There’s a 1,000 stories about philandering and weird things that happened that we also didn’t include because we just didn’t want to get too confusing with him having all these different affairs. He was cheating on Lori. You hear it in the film with a ton of different women. Lori was the main one who stayed by his side all of these years, but there was a lot of shenanigans. I don’t think I realized that dentists had this much sex all the time.”

One of the most surprising reveals in Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari comes in one of the title cards at the end of the film. Despite being in prison, Rudolph continues to receive disability checks for his thumb. During another trip to Africa, Rudolph alleged that he got into a situation with a crocodile, and the animal bit his finger off. Rudolph was the sole witness to this encounter.

“I truly wish that you could have seen my entire crew hear that information for the first time, jaws on the floor,” Sloane said. “I could not believe it, given how hard it is to get insurance in this country and to file insurance claims and get anything out of the system. That’s why we ended with it because it’s the craziest punch line of all this.”

Another title card revealed that Rudolph and Milliron no longer speak. Sloane explained that they’re actually “not allowed legally” to talk to each other. However, she stressed that they’re “very much open about how they currently feel about each other.”

Sloane added, “She still loves him. He backed off of it a little bit after everything and minimized and it, but she still loves him. If what the case against her is to be believed, she went to jail holding his secrets. If you are to believe what the prosecution and the FBI allege, Bonnie went down for Clyde, right? That’s what happened. So if the defense is to be believed, and she’s in jail and and completely innocent, had no idea of any of this, like, that’s obviously very tragic too. But, in some ways, it’s even more tragic if she went down for him and and could have held the key to her own freedom because she has kids, she has grandkids, and she’s not living her life right now.”

Sloane, who notably executive produced other documentaries like Face to Face with Scott Peterson, The Menendez Brothers, and more, told TV Insider that she has more work in the pipeline. “I have another very weird, kooky one that is hopefully coming out next year that has a great team behind it,” she teased. “Hopefully that gets announced sooner rather than later. I have another big banner true crime series that is a very well-known case, and hopefully people get excited about that, too.”

