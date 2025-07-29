Countdown is just past the halfway point of its first season, with Episode 8 dropping on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 30. And so while it’s still early, we can’t help but wonder what the chances are for a second season. When TV Insider spoke with creator Derek Haas (Chicago Fire) on Tuesday, July 29, we had to ask how he’s feeling about the show’s future.

“I’m feeling good. I haven’t done streaming before, so kind of all of the analytics are new. It’s different from when I was doing network and you knew the next morning, like, oh, this is doing great, whatever,” he said. “But I’m excited because it feels like we continue to pick up viewers every week and so that gets me all excited.”

The format of the show — agents and officers brought together from different law enforcement agencies — lends itself to a multi-season show, with different cases. The series stars Eric Dane, Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu. So far in Season 1, they’ve been trying to stop a major threat to Los Angeles and have already lost one of their own (Jonathan Togo‘s Drew in Episode 4). But the members of the task force can always change. Haas doesn’t have an end point in mind when it comes to Countdown‘s future.

“I said this before with Chicago Fire way back when. I was like, as long as people keep showing up, we’ll keep making it. Now did I think that would go for 14 years? I had no idea,” he admitted. (He left the One Chicago franchise in 2023.) “So I will say the same thing about this: As long as people keep watching and digging it, then we will keep making it.”

How long do you want to see Countdown run? Let us know in the comments section below.

Countdown, Wednesdays, Prime Video