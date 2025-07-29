Who Won ‘Destination X’?

The game started with 10 players and added two more along the way, and now, just one Destination X contestant among them has emerged victorious.

On Tuesday (July 29) night’s finale, the final three faced off. Still left in the game were Christian “Biggy” Bailey, a sports bettor from Tennessee, Rick Szabo, a bird watcher from Ontario, and Peter Weber, a reality alum from The Bachelor and The Traitors who is originally from Los Angeles. Each talked about playing for their families: Biggy wanted to treat his grandmother to a vacation after a major loss; Rick was hoping to resecure his family’s finances after selling their home due to Covid-era struggles; and Peter wanted to move back West to be closer to his brother’s newborn.

This time, the trio found themselves flying in a helicopter above London, England. London was the final destination in the journey that had taken them across the continent: first to Rome, Italy; then to Geneva, Switzerland; on to Paris, France; then Amsterdam, The Netherlands; next to Munich, Germany; then Salzburg, Austria; next was Venice, Italy; and in the penultimate challenge, it was Monaco, France.

Their London stop started with a trip to Greenwich’s Painted Hall, where they were all challenged to answer trivia questions about their previous locations and challenges, with a chance to move either themselves or their opponents closer or farther away from the next round. After Rick began to repeatedly target Biggy, he finally had to fess up to his alliance with Peter. As much help as Rick gave Peter, though, Biggy kept himself ’til the very end — and if he’d made a different call on who to move when he had his last chance, he would’ve made it to the final. Alas, only Rick and Peter advanced to the very last challenge.

In it, the two were assigned personal drivers and had to scramble around London to find the landmarks that were indicated on clues. First, they each headed to the Bank of England; then, they went to the Piccadilly Circus; and the third clue took Rick to Baker Street, while Peter went to Tower Bridge. In the end, they both had all of the clues they needed to pick the final Destination X — the clues were a picture of Queen Elizabeth II, a $100 bill, and an hourglass. While Peter thought that indicated the Tower of London, Rick rightly guessed it was Big Ben. Upon taking off his vision-impairing goggles, he found himself standing before a suitcase filled with cash. Peter was, understandably, disappointed but expressed his happiness for Rick through his tears. Meanwhile, Rick cried tears of joy and called his wife to share news of their good fortune.

With that, Rick Szabo becomes the first winner of Destination X and finds himself a quarter of a million dollars richer!

