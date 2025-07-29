Erin Napier Shares Update on Husband Ben’s ‘Destroyed’ Ankle After Scotland Trip

Back stateside after a magical trip to Scotland, Erin Napier opened up about the new kind of treatment her husband, Ben Napier, is receiving for a years-long health issue.

“Stemwave is a thing that exists and it’s somehow actually helping @scotsman.co’s ankle he destroyed playing basketball years ago,” Erin Napier wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 28. “His ortho doc says he needs an ankle replacement it’s so eaten up with arthritis now, but my big brother and this magic machine at @optimal_performance_pt has taken his pain from a 12 to a 4.”

She went on to joke, “WHAT IS THIS VOODOO? have yall heard of this? ps. not sponsored, just amazed.”

Erin’s post featured a clip of Ben undergoing the StemWave treatment, which uses an “electrohydraulic system” to send “focused waves to activate connective tissue, relieve minor aches and pains, and temporarily increase localized blood circulation,” per StemWave’s website.

The upload also included photos of Ben’s ankle from 2011, showing how it was once very swollen and had black-and-blue bruises.

In the post’s comments, one fan suggested, “All that hiking in Scotland probably caused pain and swelling. Hope Ben’s recovery is quick so he can keep up with his girls ❤️❤️❤️.” Erin agreed, replying, “9 mile hike was ROUGH on that ankle. he had his first stemwave session the week after we got home and he can’t get over how it’s helping.”

Another user asked, “Is it long lasting or does Ben have to go back for future treatments? Thank you so much for posting this. You might’ve given me the answer to exactly what I need to have done 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.” In response, Erin wrote, “His treatment plan is twice a week for 6 weeks.”

Property Brothers star Drew Scott also hopped in the post’s comments to empathize with Ben’s foot struggles. “I feel ya!! ❤️(Says the guy who just came from playing 🏀,” he quipped.

Ben reshared Erin’s post via his Instagram Story on Monday, calling StemWave “amazing.” He added, “I cannot brag enough.”

Erin’s update on her husband’s health comes less than one month after they wrapped up a family trip to Scotland to explore Ben’s heritage. The Home Town stars each shared several glimpses into their journey with fans via Instagram, from sporting kilts to exploring the Scottish countryside to enjoying meals with friends.

“Seeing his homeland with my Scotsman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿,” Erin captioned a sweet selfie she snapped with Ben on July 7.

Erin shared the highs and lows of her Scotland experience in a July 18 Instagram post. “Thoughts after international travel: can you die from jet lag? is there a reason they don’t have ranch in the UK? i mean, have they tasted it?” she wrote. “I wish our drink bottles had those flip tops. AC is really great, and very special. i wish we had no dyes in our food like the UK. but i wish their laundry soap worked better. i didn’t see her but i still think nessie is real. i like our toilets that flush reliably. i like their midges more than our mosquitoes. gleneagles thought of EVERYTHING.”

Erin continued, “It is a long flight across the ocean. house of bruar was like a fever dream. IYKYK. travel makes your kids flexible and indestructible! @houseofthenortherngate is my favorite place.