Erin and Ben Napier Enjoy Family Scotland Trip After Denying Divorce Rumors

Erin and Ben Napier looked happier than ever while enjoying some time off from HGTV.

After shutting down divorce rumors last month, the Home Town stars put their love for each other on full display while sharing pics from their recent trip to Scotland with fans. “Seeing his homeland with my Scotsman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿,” Erin captioned an Instagram selfie with her husband on July 7.

On Sunday, July 13, Erin posted a pair of pics of herself, Ben, and their friends dressed in plaid kilts and skirts for a fun dinner night. “Mississippians UKosplaying in Scotland!” she joked in the Instagram post’s caption. “Our first clan dinner with Wright’s family, Clan Mackenzie. Beef Wellington! All the kids dancing! A dungeon!”

Erin shared a few glimpses of her and Ben’s two daughters — Helen, 7, and Mae, 4 — in her third Instagram post from Scotland. “Ben living his Scottish dreams, a highlight reel. Big thanks to @castleleod for our dinner and show, and @kingsleycars for the unbelievable borrowed Land Rovers! @scotsman.co 😍,” she wrote on Monday, July 14.

Erin’s Monday slideshow featured more photos from the group’s fancy dress dinner party, as well as a snapshot of Ben hugging one of their kids and pictures of herself and her family exploring the picturesque Scottish countryside.

Ben, for his part, showed off the classic car he and Erin used during the trip in an Instagram post of his own. “The only way to see the Scottish countryside (or anywhere in the U.K.) is in classic Land Rover. Thanks to @kingsleycars for helping me check off a big bucket list item!” he captioned his Monday slideshow. “The balmoral green Range Rover is for sale if you’re wondering… @erinapier wouldn’t let me take either one home.”

Fans sent their well wishes to the couple in the post’s comments: “Was in Scotland last year. It’s such a beautiful country and the Scottish are lovely people! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿,” one person wrote underneath Erin’s Monday post, while another added, “What a wonderful adventure with your family!”

“He really looks like he’s in his own element!! Awesome, hope you guys had a wonderful and blessed time!!” another user commented, while someone else suggested, “Clearly we need a Scottish Home Town Takeover!!”

During a June 9 interview on the That Sounds Fun podcast, Erin explained that they were going to Scotland to “study [Ben’s] family heritage.” At the same time, Erin admitted she had “so much anxiety about crossing an ocean with my children.”

She added, “I’m dissociating from it because I can’t let myself think about all the things that can go wrong. I could list at least 20 things, right now, if you want to hear what I think could go wrong.”

While in Scotland, Erin took to her Instagram Story to shut down speculation that she and Ben had called it quits. “Can’t believe I even have to say this but NO, the clickbait articles that we are splitting up are not real, y’all,” she wrote on July 7. “They are AI-generated and don’t even make any kind of sense. Y’all are smarter than this.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “And please don’t ask about it in front of our babies. They don’t understand what ‘online fake news’ means, and it’s upsetting.”