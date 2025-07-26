‘Peacemaker’s John Cena, James Gunn & Team Make a Splash at Our SDCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

John Cena, James Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Frank Grillo, Steve Agee, Sol Rodriguez, Freddie Stroma, and Tim Meadows for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Peacemaker

Peacemaker is making a comeback after three years off air, and in celebration of the DC hit’s return to HBO Max this August, the stars and creator James Gunn dropped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Studio at San Diego Comic-Con.

John Cena really embodied his titular character, dressing as Peacemaker, a.k.a. Chris Smith, the vigilante who will stop at nothing to bring peace to the world, however misguided that may be. Cena embraced his role in our portrait studio where he posed with Peacemaker’s prop gun and threw up a peace sign or two, while donning the character’s signature helmet.

Joining Cena for the fun were costars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and Sol Rodriguez. And it was a fun time as the cast posed for various portraits, some in black and white, others in jaw-dropping color. Fans of the series won’t want to miss these images, which are sure to drum up even more excitement for the latest chapter in Peacemaker’s story.

As fans saw in the recently-revealed trailer from San Diego Comic-Con, the character is about to go on quite the journey as he travels to an alternate dimension. You can learn more about Peacemaker Season 2 here. In the meantime, scroll down for a closer look at some seriously super photos of the stars and series showrunner Gunn, and let us know what you thought of these photos in the comments section below.

Peacemaker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, August 21, 9/8c, HBO Max 

Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, Tim Meadows, Jennifer Holland, James Gunn, and John Cena for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

The Peacemaker team poses for a group portrait featuring Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodriguez, Tim Meadows, Jennifer Holland, James Gunn, and John Cena.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Peacemaker series creator and DC co-head James Gunn gives real-life wife and series star Jennifer Holland a kiss.

John Cena at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

John Cena aims for the camera in character as Peacemaker.

John Cena for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

The full costume and prop gun add to the epic nature of this portrait.

John Cena for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

But as the show title suggests, Cena’s character’s all about peace.

John Cena at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

John Cena delivers double the peace for Peacemaker Season 2.

John Cena for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

John Cena looks into the eyes of his Peacemaker mask.

John Cena at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

John Cena channels his inner Chris Smith while wearing the costume.

John Cena at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Cena poses for a black and white portrait.

James Gunn for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Peacemaker series creator, writer, and director James Gunn takes a casual stance for this solo portrait.

James Gunn at SDCC for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Gunn shares a big grin for the camera.

James Gunn at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

And gets serious for this other black and white portrait.

James Gunn for 'Peacemaker' at SDDC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Gunn stays focused for this close-up.

Jennifer Holland for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Jennifer Holland struts for the camera in this colorful snapshot.

Jennifer Holland for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Holland returns as Emilia Harcourt for Season 2.

Jennifer Holland at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Holland is all smiles for this vibrant portrait.

Steve Agee for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Steve Agee is up close and personal with the camera in this mesmerizing image.

Steve Agee for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Agee returns as John Economos in Peacemaker Season 2.

Steve Agee for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Agee strikes a pose for this solo shot.

Freddie Stroma for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Freddie Stroma is bathed in blue for this beautifully-lit portrait.

Freddie Stroma at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Stroma returns as Peacemaker’s pal, Vigilante, for Season 2.

Freddie Stroma at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Stroma walks towards the camera for this action shot.

Tim Meadows for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Tim Meadows connects with the camera for this striking black and white portrait.

Tim Meadows for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Meadows joins the series as a new character, Langston Fleury.

Tim Meadows for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Meadows keeps things cool by taking a seat on a stool.

Frank Grillo for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Frank Grillo embodies his inner action star for this fun portrait.

Frank Grillo for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Grillo joins the mix in Season 2 as Rick Flag Sr., the character he voices in Creature Commandos and played in Superman.

Frank Grillo at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Grillo poses for a close-up.

Sol Rodriguez for 'Peacemaker' at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Sol Rodriguez stands out in this captivating portrait.

Sol Rodriguez for 'Peacemaker' Season 2 at SDCC 2025
Maarten de Boer

Rodriguez joins the show as Sasha Bordeaux.

Sol Rodriguez at SDCC 2025 for 'Peacemaker'
Maarten de Boer

Rodriguez gives her colorful portrait a little edge with a fun pose.

