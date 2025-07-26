Peacemaker is making a comeback after three years off air, and in celebration of the DC hit’s return to HBO Max this August, the stars and creator James Gunn dropped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s Studio at San Diego Comic-Con.

John Cena really embodied his titular character, dressing as Peacemaker, a.k.a. Chris Smith, the vigilante who will stop at nothing to bring peace to the world, however misguided that may be. Cena embraced his role in our portrait studio where he posed with Peacemaker’s prop gun and threw up a peace sign or two, while donning the character’s signature helmet.

Joining Cena for the fun were costars Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and series newcomers Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, and Sol Rodriguez. And it was a fun time as the cast posed for various portraits, some in black and white, others in jaw-dropping color. Fans of the series won’t want to miss these images, which are sure to drum up even more excitement for the latest chapter in Peacemaker’s story.

As fans saw in the recently-revealed trailer from San Diego Comic-Con, the character is about to go on quite the journey as he travels to an alternate dimension. You can learn more about Peacemaker Season 2 here. In the meantime, scroll down for a closer look at some seriously super photos of the stars and series showrunner Gunn, and let us know what you thought of these photos in the comments section below.

Peacemaker, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, August 21, 9/8c, HBO Max