‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator Unveils 300th Episode Details

Bob's Burgers

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard just unveiled details about the 300th episode of the beloved Fox animated sitcom.

On Saturday, July 26, Bouchard spoke about the upcoming milestone during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

“In the present day Bob is really sweating whether or not to raise prices, and it’s killing him,” Bouchard said, per Variety. “It sends us on this kind of series of flashbacks to just what was going on when Bob and Linda started the restaurant.”

The episode, previously revealed to be titled “Grand Pre-Pre-Opening” finds Bob stressed over cooking for his customers as Linda prepares to give birth.

In addition to teasing information about the 300th episode, Bouchard discussed an upcoming Halloween episode during which Teddy starts working at a store next door. Jamie Demetriou will guest star. Meanwhile, a Christmas episode is set at a Christmas village.

“There’s something absolute bizarre about doing 300 episodes of television of the same show across 15 years,” Bouchard said. “I mean, we do live in a bizarro upside down world!”

Bob’s Burgers premiered in January 2011; a premiere date for Season 16 has not yet been confirmed.

Bob’s Burgers, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox & streaming on Hulu

