Following news of Resident Alien‘s cancellation, star Alan Tudyk offered fans a spoiler about how his character’s story will conclude.

“We’re about to go on our last panel while we’re on the air because we got news. I don’t know if you know, we got canceled, too soon. Hashtag too soon,” Tudyk said backstage at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in a Friday, July 24, Instagram clip.

Tudyk went on to reveal his extraterrestrial character Harry Vanderspiegle’s fate while poking fun at his cult classic series Firefly. “Although we did get more than 14 episodes like some other shows I was on — and even though no spoilers, I don’t die at the end,” he joked, referring to his Firefly character Hoban “Wash” Washburne’s death in the 2005 follow-up film, Serenity.

Several of Tudyk’s Resident Alien costars appeared in the brief video, including Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, and Sara Tomko. Taking the cancellation with a grain of salt, Tudyk ended the clip on a funny note before the panel began.

“It’s like we’re coming to a wedding and you showed up and we said, ‘We ‘re getting divorced,'” he said of their SDCC attendance.

TV Insider exclusively broke news of the show’s cancellation on Thursday, July 24. Three episodes remain in the USA Network show’s fourth season and will conclude with the upcoming Season 4 finale.

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” Resident Alien creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TV Insider. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Based on the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien debuted on Syfy in 2021 and follows the misadventures of an alien (Tudyk) who crash-lands on Earth and takes over the body of Colorado doctor Harry Vanderspiegle.

Fans flooded the comments of Tudyk’s Instagram video, expressing their disappointment over the show’s cancellation. “Cancelled???? But the show is sooooo good!! You make myself and my husband laughed so hard every week,” one user wrote. Another added, “Supremely sad that Resident Alien was cancelled. My mom and I really bonded over the show. Love you all! 👽❤️.”

Another person praised Resident Alien for being “weirdly so human and such a relief from all the non human violent abrasive content that’s everywhere.” A different commenter wrote, “My heart is broken. Lots of love and much thanks to you RA cast and crew for bringing a bright light into these dark times. You all are so wonderful and so talented! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

One fan already got a head start on trying to get the series renewed elsewhere. “Where is the petition to sign for the show to Continue? I will sign it,” they wrote.

