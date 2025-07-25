James Carville Calls Out Fox News on Air Over Network’s Lack of Epstein Coverage

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville appeared on Fox News on Thursday (July 24) and was quick to call out the network for its scant coverage of the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, the host asked Carville about former President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden, and whether Democrats would consider him a potential presidential candidate.

Carville brushed off the question, responding, “You know, everybody in the world is talking about Epstein, and Fox is still talking about Biden’s memory. That’s so long ago I can’t even remember it.”

“Well, do you want to talk about Epstein?” Watters asked.

“I don’t mind talking about Epstein,” Carville replied.

The topic arose amid mounting pressure on President Donald Trump and his administration to release the Epstein files, which are alleged to include a list of Epstein’s clients. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement claiming their investigation into Epstein determined that there was “no incriminating ‘client list.’”

The report led to backlash online, even among some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA supporters, including calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign. In February, Bondi claimed that Epstein’s “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Trump has been dodging questions about Epstein in recent weeks, including hanging up on CNN and referring to the entire situation as a “witch hunt.”

While the Epstein case has received significant coverage across most major news networks, Fox News has done its best to steer clear of the matter. According to a report by Media Matters for America, on Monday (July 21), Fox News mentioned former President Barack Obama 117 times, while Epstein was mentioned just twice.

After continuing the discussion about the Bidens, Watters later returned to Epstein, telling Carville, “I wasn’t even going to bring Epstein up. But because you did, do you, James Carville, a [Bill] Clinton guy, think that the Democrats should be begging for the release of the Epstein files?”

Clinton, like Trump, was once known as a close associate of Epstein, who was first convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on allegations of trafficking underage girls; his cause of death was ruled a suicide.

“I suspect that they’ll come out,” Carville said of the files. “I don’t know what they are, but the story is not going away. That’s pretty clear. It’s just not going anywhere.”