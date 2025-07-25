‘E! News’ Axed After 34 Years: When Will Final Episode Air?

The longtime entertainment news program E! News has been canceled after 34 years on the air, marking the second time the program has been dropped in the past five years.

As reported by Variety, E! News, currently hosted by Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester, will continue airing new episodes until September 25, after which it will be removed from E!’s schedule. Roughly 20 employees who work on the show were informed of the network’s decision on Thursday, July 24.

The move comes just three years after E! News returned from a two-year hiatus following its 2020 cancelation. While originally airing as a daytime program, the show moved to the late-night slot upon its return. The show will now continue as a digital brand only, including the E! Online website, E! News’ The Rundown on Snapchat, Hot Goss on Instagram, and RE!CAP on YouTube.

E! will continue to air its original programming, including Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind and Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, as well as its Live from E! red carpet coverage. The network also recently announced upcoming series Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane and E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals.

The news follows significant changes at NBCUniversal, which will be folded into the new, publicly traded company Versant (formerly SpinCo). The media conglomerate is dividing its broadcasting offerings, with NBC, Peacock, and Bravo remaining part of the original brand. Meanwhile, its cable networks, including E!, USA Network, Syfy, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, and Golf Channel, will move to Versant.

According to People, some E! News correspondents will transition to Versant, but details regarding those opportunities are still being determined.

E! News debuted on September 1, 1991, with Dagny Hultgreen as host. The show primarily focused on celebrity news and gossip, along with previews of upcoming films and television shows. There have been several iterations over the years, featuring various hosts, including Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy, Catt Sadler, Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

