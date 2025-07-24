Ellen DeGeneres Sets Career Comeback Following Comments About Missing Daytime Show

Ellen DeGeneres is making some new career moves three years after the end of her eponymous talk show.

Deadline reported on Thursday, July 24, that DeGeneres has signed with WME to represent her in all aspects of her career, except for comedy tours. The update comes after her longtime manager, Eddy Yablans, moved from CAA to become a partner at LBI Entertainment in December 2024. Yablans will continue to represent DeGeneres for LBI Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

The TV personality’s new representation seemingly hints at a Hollywood comeback, especially after she shared that she misses hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show “a lot” during a Sunday, July 20, interview with Richard Bacon. During the event, held at the Everyman Theatre in the English town of Cheltenham, she also admitted that she’s unsure if the show’s format would work in the U.K.

“I mean, I wish it did, because I would do the same thing here,” DeGeneres shared, per the BBC. “I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren’t really paying attention as much to televisions, because we’re so inundated with information and entertainment.”

Though she didn’t confirm what her next project will be, DeGeneres noted that she’s handling the next phase of her career “very carefully.” She said, “I just don’t know what that is yet. I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I’m a little bit bored.”

After breaking TV barriers with her self-titled ’90s sitcom, Ellen, DeGeneres became a daytime TV staple with the launch of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003. The show ran for 19 seasons until it ended in 2022, following the aftermath of allegations that the show fostered a toxic workplace environment.

DeGeneres released her final comedy special, For Your Approval, in 2024, and moved to England with her wife, Portia de Rossi, that same year. During her Sunday conversation with Bacon, DeGeneres confirmed that the couple had moved across the pond due to President Donald Trump‘s re-election.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in,'” she explained. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.'”

DeGeneres went on to gush about life in England, calling her new home “absolutely beautiful.” She continued, “We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. … It’s clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”

DeGeneres has shared several glimpses of her life abroad with fans via Instagram. “Our sheep keep coming inside,” she captioned a June 16 clip of her and di Rossi’s farm animals inside of their house. “To be fair, we do have a piece of furniture that looks like a sheep, but that one doesn’t try to eat our rugs.”