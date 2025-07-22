On Sunday, Ryan Seacrest broke down in tears on his radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest over his father, Gary, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The former host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was heard around the nation, including by the current hosts of the daytime talk show, retitled Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who shared a moving tribute to Seacrest in a moment of support.

During his live broadcast, the American Idol host broke down in tears talking about his father’s condition.

“I want to send our love to our friend Ryan Seacrest,” Ripa said on Tuesday morning’s broadcast. “He’s battling prostate cancer, and apparently it’s gotten worse and it spread.”

Ripa cohosted Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Seacrest from May 2017 until April 2023. Seacrest is currently the host of Wheel of Fortune.

“Love you guys,” added Consuelos to the message.

During the broadcast, Seacrest revealed that it was “extremely hard” to watch his father endure cancer treatments, particularly when he developed pneumonia due to his illness.

“It didn’t get better, it got worse, and it spread. It didn’t go well for him, he caught pneumonia,” Seacrest said. “I was on an American Idol show live during last season, and my sister called me and she said, ‘Dad is in the ICU. How fast can you get here?’ I finished the show. We were almost done. I didn’t even remember what I was saying while on the show. I said goodnight, and I went to the airport immediately and got on a flight, and got to Atlanta overnight.”

“The night that I got there, the conversation they were having with him about an emergency surgery was a life-or-death conversation. And I’ve never seen my strong father, very smart father, with the look on his face that he had, and the concern. And looking at me to help guide what decisions should be made in this moment.”

During the broadcast, he stated that his mother also had cancer but was in remission and recovering during his father’s health crisis.

Seacrest then revealed that his father has not left his house or bed in several months. He broke down when talking about the “good, happy picture” he received from his family just before his father’s birthday.

“They can’t do much. But I saw him smile. I saw my mom smile.”

