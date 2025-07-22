San Diego Comic-Con is seconds away, and eagle-eyed TV fans of the pop-culture convention have no doubt caught a peek at some of the online posts heralding the massive billboards, building wraps, and posters being plastered all over San Diego this week.

Chief among them obvi, have been the huge promo pieces for AMC’s ghoulishly fabulous franchises, The Walking Dead and Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. All over the ‘gram and TikTok, folks have been updating us on the artwork but we have your first real clean look at the network’s trio of titles (as well as an exclusive first look shot from Daryl Dixon) heading to the big rooms at the San Diego Convention Center this weekend, as well as some deets on the panels being prepared for the crowds that will be lining up in just a few days. Check ’em out below!

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Friday, July 25, 12:15-1:15pm, Hall H

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes over Hall H for an exclusive preview of its highly anticipated third season, this time filmed in Spain, with a lineup that includes Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, EP and director Greg Nicotero, and stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, who are both also EPs. The panel will debut the official trailer for Season 3, which debuts Sunday, September 7, at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

Season 3 follows Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride) on the next leg of their journey home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Anne Rice Immortal Universe: Saturday, July 26, 4:30-6:00pm, Ballroom 20

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

May we introduce you to the newest series to join the Anne Rice Immortal Universe? The supernatural CIA known as the Talamasca — previously introduced on both Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches — gets its own show in this espionage thriller about the organization charged with tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. In the first half of the Immortal Universe panel, this conversation will include Executive Producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, Showrunners and Executive Producers John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, along with cast members Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Celine Buckens and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. And we have it on good authority that there will be a thrilling new teaser trailer and exclusive series news.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

This one goes to 11. For the second half of the Immortal Universe block, the critically acclaimed, award-winning series returns to Ballroom 20 for what is certain to be one of the wildest panels this year. Not only are attendees going to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new season (based on the second book in Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series) and intel on how bloodsucking rocker Lestat (Sam Reid) starts a band and heads out on tour, there may also be some major series updates and on-stage surprises. In fact, you can count on a bunch of to-die-and-come-back-to-life-for surprises and reveals from Mark Johnson, Showrunner/EP Rolin Jones, composer Daniel Hart and cast members Reid, Jacob Anderson and Eric Bogosian.