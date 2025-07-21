Tracee Ellis Ross Clarifies Recent Controversial Undergarment Statements on ‘Today’

Tracee Ellis Ross is setting the record straight on her controversial travel packing list requirements.

Earlier this month, the actress made headlines for stating that she only packs two pairs of underwear with her while taking a solo trip at the Travel + Leisure annual World’s Best Summit on Tuesday, July 15, per People. While chatting with Savannah Guthrie on the Monday, July 21, episode of Today, Ross clarified that her original comments were about what she brings explicitly in her carry-on bag.

“What I said was in my carry-on, I usually bring two pairs of day undies, two pairs of sleeping undies, a nightie, a flip flop, depending on what time of year it is, a bathing suit, a dress that can turn into night or day,” she explained on the NBC morning show, noting that she even showcased how she hand-washes her undergarments while abroad in a recent TikTok post.

“I’m a person who changes my undies many times a day,” she quipped. “This is a ridiculous conversation, people.”

Guthrie jokingly asked the black-ish alum, “When you woke up this morning, did you think, ‘I’ll be talking this much about undies on the Today show?’” to which she replied, “No. I’m sure my parents are really pleased.”

While discussing her travel habits, Ross told Guthrie that her packing philosophy is “B.I.A. Bring it all.” She added, “I usually check a minimum of four bags … and then I have a carry-on. And in my carry-on, just in case the luggage doesn’t arrive, then I pack enough that if I had to, live for a couple of days or a week or whatever.”

The underwear drama came up during the pair’s conversation about Ross’ new Roku Channel show, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross. The series, which premieres later this month, follows Ross as she documents her solo adventures in Morocco, Mexico, and Spain.

“I have been solo traveling since I was 24, 25, and I learned something then. It’s like, ‘Can you be yourself, by yourself, out in the world?’” Ross shared earlier on Today. “And I think there’s all different kinds of solo travel. Me, personally, I go to sort of integrate my life, process, be by myself, breathe in the world, and be in a sense of luxury.”

Later on Monday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Ross noted that she tries to take one solo trip per year. “My life is really busy and really full all the time, sometimes seven days a week,” she told Guthrie and Willie Geist, who were filling in for Jenna Bush Hager. “And I go away by myself to decompress and enjoy the luxury of being.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, Series Premiere, Friday, July 25, Roku Channel