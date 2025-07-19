Blue’s Clues fans are especially blue now that the revival Blue’s Clues & You has been canceled. And Josh Dela Cruz, who played the cartoon puppy’s human companion on the Nickelodeon show, is heartbroken, too.

Dela Cruz confirmed the show’s demise on Instagram on Thursday, July 17, as he wrote about his role in Theatre Group Asia’s upcoming production of Into the Woods in Makati, Philippines.

“Ever since Blue’s Clues & You was canceled, people have been asking if I’d ever return to musical theatre — and the answer has always been yes,” he wrote.

But that offhand mention of Blue’s Clue & You’s cancellation came as a shock to fans.

“CANCELLED?! Nooooooo,” one fan wrote.

Dela Cruz replied, saying, “I know! I wasn’t allowed to talk about it, but it’s been long enough.”

Another fan wrote, “OK, but how am I just now learning that Blue’s Clues & You was canceled?

Dela Cruz responded to that message, too, saying, “I’m still heartbroken about it.”

And when one fan asked if all the episodes of Season 5 were filmed, the actor said, “Sadly, no.”

Another commenter wrote, “Ugh, Blue’s Clues & You was perfect and made us feel so seen as Filipinos. My kids ADORE you to the point I started calling you Kuya Josh for them, haha. Thank you for everything you have done.”

Someone else said, “I’m still so heartbroken over Blue’s Clues & You being given the boot! It was my comfort show when there was so much negativity going on in my life. Thank you so much @itsjoshdelacruz for all your hard work and amazing talent that went into that show!”

Blue’s Clues & You debuted in November 2019, and Nickelodeon renewed the show for a fifth season back in March 2022, as Deadline reported at the time. Two years later, however, Paramount+ dropped the show and nine other Nickelodeon titles from its streaming library.

Plus, as the blog NickALive! notes, the writing was on the wall in October 2023, when Blue’s Clues & You co-creator Angela Santomero shared pics from the show’s wrap party and clarified in the comments that it was a series wrap and not just a season wrap.

Dela Cruz said in a new interview with The Philippine Star that hosting the children’s show has been one of his most rewarding jobs. “I learned so much — not just about the business, but about myself,” he said. “Being in a space with people who cared deeply about making meaningful content for kids and families was incredibly inspiring.”

He added: “When Blue’s Clues & You premiered, I started getting texts from friends with kids saying, ‘My kid pointed at the screen and said, “He looks like me!”’ I remember growing up and never seeing anyone on screen who looked like me or reflected my own experience. Hearing that from parents filled me with overwhelming gratitude. It reminded me of how powerful representation is — and how important it is for every child to feel seen and safe to be exactly who they are.”