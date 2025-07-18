How to Stream the New & Returning Fall 2025 Broadcast Shows
The fall season is approaching quickly, and while premiere dates and timeslots may be hard to keep track of, there’s always the promise of being able to stream your favorite network hits and new series in case you miss the broadcast.
While some premiere dates and lineups have been revealed, a few things are certain, and that’s where several of the big network titles from ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox will stream. Making some things simple, many of the networks align with specific platforms, meaning most CBS hits will stream on Paramount+, ABC’s slate always streams on Hulu, as does Fox, and NBC’s broadcast hits stream on its in-house platform, Peacock.
Still, some particulars about studios and long-standing deals mean a lot of the shows stream on more than one service, and depending on what streamer you have, premium subscriptions and add-ons mean you can likely access more than a few of these shows on one platform.
Even with the workaround, there’s still a consistent breakdown of where you can catch the upcoming broadcast slate on streaming. Below, we’re breaking down which shows you can stream on which platforms as we head into the Fall 2025 season.
Hulu
20/20
9-1-1
9-1-1: Nashville
99 to Beat
Abbott Elementary
America’s Funniest Home Videos
Bob’s Burgers
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Dancing With the Stars
Doc
The Floor
The Golden Bachelor
Grey’s Anatomy
Hell’s Kitchen
High Potential
Krapopolis
Murder in a Small Town
Name That Tune
Shark Tank
Shifting Gears
The Simpsons
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
Universal Basic Guys
Paramount+
48 Hours
60 Minutes
The Amazing Race
Boston Blue
DMV
Elsbeth
FBI
Fire Country
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
Ghosts
Matlock
The Neighborhood
NCIS
NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Sydney
The Road
Sheriff Country
Survivor
Tracker
Watson
Peacock
Brilliant Minds
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Dateline NBC
Happy’s Place
The Hunting Party
Law & Order
Law & Order: SVU
On Brand With Jimmy Fallon
St. Denis Medical
The Voice