The fall season is approaching quickly, and while premiere dates and timeslots may be hard to keep track of, there’s always the promise of being able to stream your favorite network hits and new series in case you miss the broadcast.

While some premiere dates and lineups have been revealed, a few things are certain, and that’s where several of the big network titles from ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox will stream. Making some things simple, many of the networks align with specific platforms, meaning most CBS hits will stream on Paramount+, ABC’s slate always streams on Hulu, as does Fox, and NBC’s broadcast hits stream on its in-house platform, Peacock.

Still, some particulars about studios and long-standing deals mean a lot of the shows stream on more than one service, and depending on what streamer you have, premium subscriptions and add-ons mean you can likely access more than a few of these shows on one platform.

Even with the workaround, there’s still a consistent breakdown of where you can catch the upcoming broadcast slate on streaming. Below, we’re breaking down which shows you can stream on which platforms as we head into the Fall 2025 season.

Hulu

20/20

9-1-1

9-1-1: Nashville

99 to Beat

Abbott Elementary

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Bob’s Burgers

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Dancing With the Stars

Doc

The Floor

The Golden Bachelor

Grey’s Anatomy

Hell’s Kitchen

High Potential

Krapopolis

Murder in a Small Town

Name That Tune

Shark Tank

Shifting Gears

The Simpsons

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Universal Basic Guys

Paramount+

48 Hours

60 Minutes

The Amazing Race

Boston Blue

DMV

Elsbeth

FBI

Fire Country

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Ghosts

Matlock

The Neighborhood

NCIS

NCIS: Origins

NCIS: Sydney

The Road

Sheriff Country

Survivor

Tracker

Watson

Peacock

Brilliant Minds

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Dateline NBC

Happy’s Place

The Hunting Party

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

St. Denis Medical

The Voice