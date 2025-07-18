‘American Idol’ Murders: Shocking New Details of Slain Couple’s Final Moments

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her rock musician husband, Thomas Deluca, were returning from the grocery store when they were fatally shot by an intruder in their own home.

The couple were discovered on Monday (July 14), inside their Encino, Los Angeles, home on White Oak Avenue, after police responded to a welfare check at around 2:30 p.m. PT. However, the killings actually happened four days before, on July 10, according to People, who obtained a felony complaint filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

According to police sources, officers visited the Encino home after neighbors reported seeing a burglar enter the property. Police checked the area at the time the suspect was believed to be inside, but they didn’t enter due to not noticing anything suspicious. It’s not known whether Kaye and Deluca were in the home or still alive at the time officers visited.

What’s known now is that the couple returned home while the suspect was still in the house and, per the LAPD, “A confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives.”

The intruder is believed to have entered through an open door and then locked it after the shooting. Authorities claim they found a trail of blood leading to the front of the home and entered through a shattered glass sliding door at the back. Kaye was found in the pantry, and Deluca was in the bathroom, both with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Encino resident Raymond Boodarian, on Tuesday (July 15), without incident. He is charged with two counts of murder with enhancements for allegedly killing the couple during the commission of a robbery, intentionally using a firearm, and committing multiple murders, as well as a burglary charge.

Boodarian remains in jail as he awaits his arraignment on August 20. If convicted, he could face life without parole or execution if prosecutors chose to seek the death penalty.

Kaye worked on American Idol as the music supervisor, as well as other hit reality shows such as Nashville Star, The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, and several Miss USA Pageants. She also leant her music expertise on shows such as Selling Sunset, 2005’s Elvis miniseries, and the very popular Lip Sync Battle.

Deluca was a songwriter and rock musician who wrote songs for artists including Kid Rock, Micky Dolenz, and Diesel, according to his bio on Melodic Rock Classics.