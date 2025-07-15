American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in an apparent double homicide.

According to public records, both were 70 years old.

The couple were discovered on Monday, July 14, inside their Encino home on White Oak Avenue after police responded to a welfare check at around 2:30 p.m. PT.

Upon entering the residence, officers found the couple dead at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. According to reports, law enforcement said the two were found in separate rooms, each shot in the head. The crime is

The couple’s identities were first reported by TMZ.

Kaye worked on the long-running reality competition show American Idol as the music supervisor, as well as other hit reality shows such as Nashville Star, The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, and several Miss USA Pageants. She also leant her music expertise on shows such as Selling Sunset, 2005’s Elvis miniseries, and the very popular Lip Sync Battle. In addition to her work as a producer, Kaye also served as vice president of the Guild of Music Supervisors.

Deluca was a songwriter and musician who wrote songs for artists including Kid Rock, Micky Dolenz, and Diesel, according to his bio on Melodic Rock Classics.

A spokesperson for American Idol confirmed on Tuesday that Kaye and Deluca had been killed and released a statement: “We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

At this point, there is no known motive, no information, and no suspects at this time. Authorities are still investigating.