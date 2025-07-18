‘Truck Dynasty’: Guy Fieri & Shaq Burn Rubber in ‘Property Brothers’ New Discovery Show

Discovery Channel is revving up to unleash a high-octane occupation-reality series to its robust lineup with Truck Dynasty, TV Insider can exclusively reveal first details behind the new project from executive producers Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The premise behind the show premiering August 12 is described as a “larger-than-life family who transform average trucks into the loudest, most coveted, and eye-catching custom creations around. At the center are Joe Ghattas and his wife Ashley, co-owners of Apocalypse Manufacturing in Florida.

Joe has developed quite the following as a self-made boss in the custom truck industry with his bold visions. When it comes to the designs, fabricates and sales of these outrageous custom creations, Ashley leads that side of the operation. They’ve found a nice dynamic.

Their successful formula and track record brought them clients from all walks of life including hardcore enthusiasts, world-famous rappers, sports superstars and elite super models. The season will bring a number of familiar faces. Among them being legendary chef Guy Fieri where the team was tasked to create an Apocalypse Hellfire with a pull-out mobile kitchen.

In another episode to come, NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal, “DJ Diesel”, looked to get an Apocalypse Super Truck with superhero branding. If those weren’t enough, there are more standouts like a “high-water emergency response vehicle built for fire departments to traverse downed palm trees and a ‘Boat Truck’ – an amphibious Jeep that cruises the highway and dives straight into the water.”

As seen in the teaser exclusively shared first with TV Insider, no idea is out of the question for it’s go big or go home. Whether the vehicle was built for land, or water or both, the goal remains to “transform average trucks into jaw-dropping monstrosities.” Other cast of characters viewers are set to meet include Joe’s in-laws, who head sales and marketing. The clip describes the family members as “over-the-top” and “New Jersey extra.” It looks and sounds like all the ingredients for a good time.

Truck Dynasty premiere, August 12, 9/8c, Discovery Channel