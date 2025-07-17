‘Jeopardy!’ Shares 50th Birthday Tribute to Late Champion Cindy Stowell

Cindy Stowell was a six-time Jeopardy! winner, who won $105,803 during her reign. Unfortunately, she never got to see her money be put to good use because she died shortly before her episodes aired.

Jeopardy! shared a tribute to Stowell, a scientist, from Austin, Texas, on what would have been her 50th birthday — July 16, 2025. “On what would have been her 50th birthday, we’re revisiting Cindy Stowell’s incredible Jeopardy! run,” the game show wrote on social media.

“I’ve watched Jeopardy!, gosh, for like over 20 years now,” she said in the clip. Former host Alex Trebek, who also died of cancer in 2020, was then seen saying her was “worried” for her because Stowell was in the red going into Double Jeopardy and trailed her competitors by over $6,000. “But, she persevered.”

“I had no idea that I would be this lucky, I guess,” Stowell said. “It was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it.” She was diagnosed with untreatable stage 4 terminal colon cancer shortly after qualifying for the game show, but before her interview round. When she got to the interview, Stowell requested that the producers rush her tapings as quickly as possible. The producers honored her request, and she got to compete on Jeopardy! before she died. Stowell suffered through pain, fever, and stomachaches throughout her run, according to Fandom.com.

In the interview clip, Stowell got emotional when she said she wanted to donate most of her winnings to cancer research because she was dying of cancer. “I really would like the money that I win to be used to help others,” she said. “So, this seems like a good opportunity.”

“I think it’s important to set goals for yourself, no matter how much time you have left,” Stowell said. “It was something to strive for, and it was something to help me keep going. It’s been an unreal experience.”

Stowell died on December 5, 2016. Although her episodes aired eight days after her death, she did get to see her first three episodes as Jeopardy! sent her an advanced DVD.

At the end of her last episode, Trebek gave a small tribute to Stowell and updated fans on her death. For the past six Jeopardy! programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell. Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady. What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from Stage 4 cancer. And sadly, on December 5th, Cindy Stowell passed away. So from all of us here at Jeopardy!, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends,” he said.

She was posthumously recognized in the 2017 Tournament of Champions, where an additional $10,000 donation to the cancer charities was announced, and the host and contestants wore dark blue ribbons in her honor.

“She has to be considered one of the greatest players of all time. To play at this level as sick as she was just shows her brilliance, stamina and talent,” an Instagram user said.

“A beautiful tribute. Two amazing fighters,” another wrote.

Other fans wished her a heavenly birthday in the comments.

“I remember her run well. RIP to her and Alex. Cancer can go to hell,” a Reddit user said.