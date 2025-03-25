This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Laurin Bell, who competed on Jeopardy! in 2023, has died at the age of 41. The Florida resident died by suicide on March 23, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told The U.S. Sun.

“An autopsy has been performed, and toxicology testing is underway,” the spokesperson confirmed, but did not offer any further information about Bell’s death.

In a Facebook post, Bell’s friend added, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to let everyone know Laurin Bell decided to end her life last night. She was a brilliant, funny, and beautiful soul. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as they process this loss.”

The statement continued, “She had a dog that was taken to the pound, if anyone is willing to take her in please let me know. She is 14 years old and not good with other dogs, but is friendly with everyone and cats. She’s a great companion and needs love.”

Tributes flooded in from fans who were devastated by the news. “Oh this is heartbreaking. I hope her soul finds peace and I hope someone is able to take her pup,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another commenter added, “May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. And may she be remembered well and fondly. Hopefully she’s at peace,” and someone else said, “I’m so sorry to hear this. If you’re ever in this situation, please reach out to someone. There’s always someone who will listen and try to help.”

Bell competed on the Valentine’s Day episode of Jeopardy! in 2023. She played against the returning champion, Kendra Westerhaus, and Blaine Smith. Although she did not win the game, she still won over viewers.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.