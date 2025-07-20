‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson Show Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Skills

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

The Duck Commander’s idea of team building is hosting a talent competition. And as shown in the July 20 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Korie Robertson had a plan for what she and Willie would be doing for it. She just needed to get him on board. Korie blindfolded Willie as she took him to a dance studio to meet up with Cost n’ Mayor TikTok stars Austin Telenko and Marideth Batchelor. They were tasked with teaching the couple a choreographed dance for the event.

Perhaps it’s not out of the question that Willie and Korie would do well learning moves. After all, their daughter Sadie competed on Season 19 of Dancing With the Stars. She finished second on the hit ABC show after teaming up with pro dancer Mark Ballas. Session 1 was the evaluation. Korie showed some potential. Willie was taking liberties, but the instructors were hopeful there was a dancer somewhere in there waiting to break out. Their approach was to create choreography that was attainable with the skill set they have. For Session 2, Telenko and Batchelor demonstrated the number. Willie looked a little intimidated. During Season 3, the final rehearsal, Batchelor loved the enthusiasm. Now if Willie could marry that with accurate steps. Willie thought maybe improv or free-style might work better.

Sadie tracked down her parents. When she found out what was going on she thought, “This is so up their alley because they go extra in whatever they do.” Sadie watched some of what was taught. Sadie was impressed by mom, but not dad’s moves. “I take back what I said where Dad would win [Dancing With the Stars] and [Mom] would come in fourth. I think it’s the opposite,” Sadie concluded.

After five days of hard work, it was show time. Willie and Korie performed their number in bright 1990s style jumpsuits and rose to the occasion. They won over the audience. I’m not sure Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli would raise their 10 paddles, but the duo were a hit and received the most crowd applause to win the coveted golden duck. The hard work paid off.

They had some stiff competition. Duck Commander’s Jeffrey served as master of ceremonies for the Talent Show. Jeffrey started things off with his magic act. What followed was musical performances, dog and yo-yo tricks, and more. Uncle Si presented the “Life of Si”, complete with puppets showcased by John Luke and Bella. The idea was born out of a brainstorming session that took Si and John Luke on an interesting journey leading up to show day. John Luke made his own puppets as a Plan B after Si enlisted the help of his taxidermy friends to make some unique (and a bit terrifying) puppets. They got a nice reaction, but weren’t able to compete with Willie and Korie’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s son Zane has run into challenges learning to ride a bicycle. He felt discouraged. Willie delegated son-in-laws Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo a mission to help him out. Rebecca dressed Zane up with protective gear. Things don’t well with Christian’s advice being to keep eye contact. Zane took a tumble or two or three. Hearing about what was going on Si’s advice was to “change the bike out for a horse.”

Willie stepped in to see if he could do any better. He took Zane’s protective gear off and cut off the sleeves of his shirt and pants. Willie gifted him a denim vest and fun green helmet. Zane was still a work in progress. Rebecca called in Korie for a more motherly approach. The two moved the training to the tennis court for a more balanced road.Korie’s goal was to give him a confidence boost. After the talent show Zane showed off that he could now ride his bike. Perhaps the real winner worthy of the golden duck award.

Duck Dynasty, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E