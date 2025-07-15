Baseball’s All-Star Game, the Balloon Boy Scandal, Emmy Nominations Announced, a ‘Talent’ Comeback

The baseball season pauses for the annual All-Star Game, with players from the National League and American League battling it out in Atlanta’s Truist Park. Netflix‘s Trainwreck relives the “balloon boy” hoax of 2009. Find out which TV shows lead the pack when the Emmy nominations are announced live. A contestant from America’s Got Talent‘s first season returns to audition in Season 20.

Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

MLB All-Star Game

8/7c

The baseball stars are shining in Atlanta’s Truist Park for the 95th edition of the Midsummer Classic, where the National League hopes to upset the American League again after breaking the AL’s nine-game winning streak in 2023. (The AL has the advantage, winning 10 of the last 11 games.) While megastars including the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will be on deck to show what they’ve got, the event will be shadowed by the legacy of the Atlanta Braves’ legendary Hank Aaron, who passed Babe Ruth‘s record with his 715th homer back in 1974. This historic home run will be recreated late in the game with projection mapping and custom pyrotechnics, which could result in the greatest seventh inning stretch ever.

Netflix

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

Documentary Premiere

Capturing the nation’s attention as a live-TV event on the scale of the O.J. Simpson highway chase, the 2009 spectacle of a homemade helium-powered flying saucer (described by some as a “Jiffy Pop thing floating across the sky”) untethered with a 6-year-old allegedly aboard made national headlines. Especially once the silver balloon came down to Earth with no passenger aboard, setting off a desperate search for little Falcon “Balloon Boy” Heene. The latest installment of Trainwreck explores the fallout when Falcon was discovered hiding in his attic, suggesting his father Richard had perpetrated a hoax.

CBS

Emmys

Emmy Nominations (11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT): Find out which series and stars are nominated for this year’s 77th Emmy Awards when What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén and Running Point‘s Brenda Song announce the top categories live from the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Among the new series expected to make a splash: HBO Max‘s The Pitt in drama (and Kathy Bates from Matlock), and in comedy, The Studio from Apple TV+ and Nobody Wants This from Netflix, with the Netflix limited series Adolescence expected to dominate in those categories. Stream the announcement live at 11:30 am/ET on the TV Academy’s website or YouTube channel. This year’s ceremony will air on CBS on September 14, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Trae Patton / NBC

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

Only 10 years old when she made her first appearance on America’s Got Talent‘s first season in 2006, singer Jessica Sanchez returns to try to impress the judges all over again as a grown-up. (In between, she made a name for herself placing second to Philip Phillips in the 11th season of American Idol in 2012.) Other acts of note include a ballet performance that takes place on top of a person’s head, and to remind us that it’s never too late, an 83-year-old contestant impresses judge Howie Mandel so much that he predicts this act could win it all. Followed by a new episode of Destination X (10/9c).

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: