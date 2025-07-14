When Does ‘Grantchester’ Season 11 Premiere in the U.S.?

Grantchester shocked fans with the announcement that Season 11 will be its final season on July 8. After premiering in 2014 in the U.K. and 2015 in the U.S., the cast and crew is starting production on the final season this month. As Season 10 continues to release new episodes, fans will be wondering when the final season will come out. Here’s what we know so far about Grantchester Season 11.

When does Grantchester Season 11 come out?

Grantchester airs on ITV in the U.K., and there’s usually around a five-month gap between the U.K. and U.S. premiere dates. PBS Masterpiece hasn’t shared when the final season will premiere, but given that it tends to put out one season per year (with some gaps over the years), it’s possible it will be a 2026 release date. Past seasons of Grantchester have aired in the same year in both countries. The fact that they’re starting filming on Season 11 in July is also a good indicator of a 2026 release date, as they could wrap up filming before 2025 is over.

What happens in Grantchester Season 11?

PBS Masterpiece shared a long description of the upcoming season when it announced the show’s impending end. Here’s what it says:

“It’s the heady Summer of ’63, and Alphy is learning more about his past. He comes to realize that there is a whole other life he could have led, making him question who he is and what he believes in. He’s also continuing to get to know Meg, the Bishop’s daughter…”

“Geordie, for once, is positively brimming with bonhomie! He’s learned to weather the storms of life and is enjoying a time of relative peace,” the synopsis continues. “Cathy’s happy now that CeCe’s Fashion Boutique is a success, and the kids are old enough to look after themselves! But then, out of the blue, the Chief Superintendent comes to Geordie with a beguiling offer. It could be a chance for Geordie to finally be in charge, but it could also mean an end of his crime solving days. And his crime solving partnership with Alphy… During a quiet period at the halfway house, Leonard finds himself with time on his hands, and a chance to take stock of his own life and whether he’s doing enough with it. When one of Daniel’s neighbors becomes ill, Leonard is drawn into helping care for the neighbor’s son Raymond — and discovers a paternal side to himself he never knew he had. In Season 11 everyone will question the paths they are on, and some huge decisions will be made. This season will look at family, forgiveness, identity, and faith — big changes are coming to Grantchester…”

Who is in the Grantchester Season 11 cast?

There won’t be a new vicar for the final season; Rishi Nair will return as the show’s final reverend, marking his third season as Reverend Alphy Kottaram. Robson Green will return as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, the role he’s played since the very first episode. Additional returning cast includes Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters, and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Why is Grantchester ending?

This is undoubtedly a question on many fans’ minds. According to Masterpiece, the creative team decided that it’s time to bring the story to a natural conclusion.

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos (Grantchester‘s production company), said in a statement when the final season was announced, “We are absolutely delighted to be returning for another series of Grantchester adventures. After eleven incredible series, and the most wonderful experiences with a fantastic cast and crew, we have decided to bid a very fond farewell to our favourite crime fighting duo. Audiences are in for the most ambitious and thrilling series yet — Geordie and Alphy are going out with a bang!”

Green previously told TV Insider that the cast and crew was as passionate about the show as ever while filming Season 10.

“We all still care,” Green said, “and it’s the only series I’ve ever been involved in where that commitment — that fire, that need for it to do well — has held strong for such a long period of time.”

Green and Nair both thanked fans for their years of viewership and support in separate statements on July 8.

“From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues,” said Green. “They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Daisy Coulam….from that very first day you gave me the extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience It has been an honor to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud.”

“It’s been the greatest honor to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart,” Nair said. “Over two seasons — and now as we begin filming our third — I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that. As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude — for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared. To the entire cast and crew — thank you for your unwavering support, love, and warmth that you all bring onto set every day. Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy.”

Grantchester, Sundays, 9/8c, PBS