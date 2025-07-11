‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Jake Anderson, Keith Colburn & Crews Are Facing Crisis

Deadliest Catch returns for its 21st season on Friday, August 1, which will see the fishing crews on the hunt for red king crab. However, behind the on-screen drama and dangers is a bleak story of economic crisis.

The new season will feature the likes of Jake Anderson and Keith Colburn, along with their iconic vessels, as they travel the Bering Sea. The fleet will be heading to Adak Island, a former military base in the Aleutians West Census Area of Alaska, in search of the alleged resurgence of red king crab.

According to National Fisherman, the real story beyond the on-screen “gold rush” is actually one of frequent closures, biological uncertainties, and a struggling industry. The outlet reports that red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay, once one of the most valuable in the region, has been closed since the 2021–2022 season due to low stock assessments.

There are limited harvesting opportunities in the Western Aleutians, with access tightly controlled. Per the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), the biomass of mature female crabs in Bristol Bay remains below the regulatory threshold required for reopening.

The publication also highlights the logistical challenges of fishing around Adak, citing the island’s remote location, limited infrastructure, and lengthy travel times. This has made it difficult for the crab fleet and processors to establish a long-term presence in the area.

Deadliest Catch follows vessels such as Northwestern, Time Bandit, Wizard, Titan Explorer, Confidence, and Aleutian Lady, and has marketed this upcoming season as a “gold rush.” But the National Fisherman says the reality is much different.

“Adak’s limited red king crab harvest has been managed through exploratory efforts and special commissioner permits rather than operating as a full-scale fishery,” the outlet claims while also noting how smaller operators have been left with fewer options.

Season 21 of the hit Discovery Channel series is expected to bring the usual high stakes, injuries, and personality clashes, but the deeper challenges are going on behind the scenes in an ever-changing industry.