Alyssa Farah Griffin made a surprising confession about emotional moments she’s had as a cohost of The View during the Wednesday, July 9, show. While discussing the new Gen Z trend of “bathroom camping” to relieve stress, Griffin revealed that she often has to find places of her own to hide out at work.

The conversation began with Whoopi Goldberg taking issue with the trend. “I don’t need a safe space. I’m my own safe space,” she said. Sunny Hostin agreed. “This crying at work thing, some of the article talked about crying at work, I don’t know … I’ve never felt the luxury to be able to cry at work,” she said. “I just get my work done, be as excellent as I can, and go home and chill out.”

That’s when Griffin jumped in to admit, “I cry at work, but I hide it.” Joy Behar was particularly shocked by this admission, leading Griffin to confirm, “I have cried at this job at least half a dozen times.” She then showed a meme of Bart Simpson with the text, “This is where I come to cry,” and said, “That’s, like, every corner of this building.”

Behar questioned what Griffin cries about. “This is a very hard job to do,” she explained. “And I, oftentimes, have the only opinion that’s different at a table of five people.”

Sara Haines admitted that she also cries at work while adding, “I don’t want to skip over that Gen Z and maybe even the generation before talking about [this] because they can call it something. For years, decades, millenia, we’ve all channeled it into other places.”

Behar had to also ask Haines what she’s cried about during the work day, and Haines explained, “Every breakup I’ve ever went through. I try to hide it, as well, but my hiding was not in bathrooms. My hideout is I take a coffee run with girlfriends and come back very puffy.”

As the discussion wrapped, Griffin made sure to clarify, “I’d like to state, for the record, that this is a great job and every time I have cried, [producer] Brian [Teta] gives great hugs!”

Before cutting to commercial, Goldberg threw some support to her colleagues. “For me, there is nothing that people should be able to do to you to make you cry. Let us support you. Nobody should be crying at this job.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC