‘Paradise’ Returns, Tracy Morgan Is ‘Reggie Dinkins,’ ‘CIA’ Joins ‘FBI,’ ‘Voice’ Battle of Champions

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Paradise

Season Premiere

Reminiscent of Lost in the way it grounds action through deeply engrossing character studies, the post-apocalyptic thriller returns for a second season with Secret Service hero Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) flying away from the elaborate underground bunker in search of his wife Teri (Enuka Okuma), who survived the environmental catastrophe above ground and, according to a voice transmission, is somewhere in the Atlanta region. Xavier’s quest overlaps with other survivors’ stories, and the first hour introduces an unforgettable character in Annie Clay (the terrific Shailene Woodley), a med-school dropout who takes refuge from the storm and its years-long fallout in a most curious and iconic setting. Launches with three episodes. (See the full review.)

NBC

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Series Premiere 8/7c

Producers of 30 Rock are responsible for this gag-filled mockumentary starring 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live alum Tracy Morgan as the titular Reggie, a notorious NFL legend who was banned from the sport in a gambling scandal. Seeking redemption and coveting recognition from the NFL Hall of Fame, Reggie enlists documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) to showcase him in the best light possible. It won’t be easy, given the childlike Reggie’s impulsive and indulgent ways. Along for the ride: his ex-wife and manager Monica (Erika Alexander), his loyal basement-dwelling best friend and former teammate Rusty (SNL‘s Bobby Moynihan), his influencer girlfriend and longtime fiancée Brina (Precious Way), and teenage son Carmelo (Jalyn Hall). Opens with two episodes.

Zach Dilgard/CBS

CIA

Series Premiere 10/9c

“This is where the real problems of the world get solved, here in the gray,” suave CIA agent Colin Glass (Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis) explains to his skeptical and initially reluctant new partner and FBI liaison Bill Goodman (Chicago Med‘s Nick Gehlfuss) as the FBI franchise spinoff gets off to a solid start. FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto guest-stars, with Jubal assigning Goodman to this secretive and elite CIA-FBI fusion cell. Their first mission — “It’s not a case, it’s an op,” Glass points out — involves the theft of a dangerous cutting-edge weapon that implicates one of Glass’s assets. At first glance, Glass dismisses the by-the-book Goodman as “a Boy Scout with a briefcase,” but we suspect this is the beginning of a fruitful partnership, if not immediate friendship.

Art Streiber / NBC

The Voice

Season Premiere 8/7c

These coaches know what it takes to put together a winning team, and in the singing competition’s 29th season, dubbed the “Battle of Champions,” EGOT John Legend, OG coach Adam Levine, and relative newbie Kelly Clarkson (in her 10th season) compete to attract the best candidates in the Blind Auditions round. (Among the format tweaks: no fourth coach, and a “Triple Turn Competition” in which the coach who attracts the most singers whenever all three chairs turn gets a special advantage during the battle rounds.) The bragging rights have never been higher.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The CEO Club

Series Premiere

Tennis legend Serena Williams is an executive producer and featured star in a docuseries spotlighting female CEOs in their work and home environments. Joining Williams: “Queen of Latin Pop” Thalia, supermodel/entrepreneur Winnie Harlow, former model and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Market America SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, wellness expert and Conteur Capital founder Hannah Bronfman, and jewelry designer Isabela Rangel Grutman. Take that, Real Housewives.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

· The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): The sitcom’s final season resumes with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) coaching Dave (Max Greenfield) for his job interview, while Marty (Marcel Spears) plans to propose. Followed by DMV (8:30/7:30), where Colette (Harriet Dyer) goes on a date with Ceci’s (Gigi Zumbago) cousin, while Vic (Tony Cavalero) helps Noa (Alex Tarrant) handle the DMV’s rudest customer (Mark Feuerstein).

· Memory of a Killer (9/8c, Fox): In a flashback, hitman Angelo (Patrick Dempsey) rewinds five years to when he learned that his brother had Alzheimer’s, causing him to make a life-altering decision.

· FBI (9/8c, CBS): Could there be wedding bells for Scola (John Boyd) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten)? It’s possible, when the couple reassess their future after she leads an undercover operation that goes awry.

· The Inquisitor (10/9c, PBS): An Independent Lens documentary profiles the late Texas congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who spoke truth to power during her groundbreaking political career.

· Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:35 am/1:35c, NBC): It’s a meeting of the late-night hosts when multiple Emmy-winning John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) visits Seth. Also on the guest list: Saturday Night Live‘s Ben Marshall.

ON THE STREAM:

· Threshold (streaming on Peacock): A documentary profiles Jessie Diggins, the celebrated gold-medal winning Olympian cross-country skier (she took bronze this year in the 10km freestyle), whose greatest battle was overcoming an eating disorder.

· The Family Next Door (streaming on Acorn TV): Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) stars in a six-part Australian mystery as a newcomer to Pleasant Court in seaside Osprey Point who stirs up suburban secrets while digging into a neighborhood mystery. Also on Acorn TV: the Season 5 finale of New Zealand-set My Life Is Murder.