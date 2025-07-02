Robin Hood returns to screens as MGM+ revives the legendary outlaw of Sherwood Forest and his merry men for contemporary audiences.

The timeless story of the noble bandit who stole from the rich to give to the poor first emerged in English folklore during the late 13th to early 14th century. Since then, it has inspired dozens of adaptations for both film and television, ranging from feature films starring Errol Flynn, Kevin Costner, and even an animated fox, to a BBC series with modern political themes.

Production on the series recently added seven new members to its cast, including Tom Mison, Graeme Thomas King, Anastasia Griffith, Matija Gredić, Mihailo Lazić, Boban Marjanović, and Jelena Gavrilović. Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen will headline the series as Rob and Marian.

Here is everything we know so far about the MGM+ series, including cast, plot, premiere dates, and more.

When will Robin Hood premiere?

Six 45-minute episodes will premiere sometime in December 2025 on MGM+.

Who is behind the making of Robin Hood?

Showrunner John Glenn will oversee the adaptation while producer-director Jonathan English (The Librarians: The Next Chapter) will direct. Both will serve as writers and exec producers, alongside Todd Lieberman.

What is Robin Hood about?

The new series promises to bring a “modern energy” to the epic saga of Robin Hood and his Merry Men, with a focus on the love story between him and Marian. Billed as a “sweeping, romantic adventure,” the show aims to blend historical authenticity with emotional complexity.

The story follows Rob, the son of a Saxon forester, as he falls in love with the daughter of a Norman lord. Together, they fight for justice and freedom during tyrannical times. Rob leads a band of outlaws while Marian uses her position in court to infiltrate the royal inner circles.

“We call MGM+ television for movie lovers and English and Glenn’s Robin Hood is the epitome of our brand promise,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “This is a new imagining of the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor. It’s an exciting, smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story.”

Who stars in Robin Hood?

Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen star in the adaptation as Robin Hood and his fair Marian. Joining them are Sean Bean as the no-good, tax-loving Sheriff of Nottingham and Connie Nielsen as Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Among Robin’s Merry Men, Marcus Fraser will play Little John, Angus Castle-Doughty is set to portray Friar Tuck, and Henry Rowley takes on the role of Will.

Lydia Peckham will appear as Priscilla of Nottingham, while Steven Waddington plays the Earl of Huntingdon.

Additional cast members include Sleepy Hollow‘s Tom Mison as Rob’s father Hugh Locksley, Graeme Thomas King as the power-hungry Prince John, Anastasia Griffith as Joan Locksley, Matija Gredić as Drew Miller, Mihailo Lazić as Henry, Boban Marjanović as Drogo, and Jelena Gavrilović as Godda.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but please check back for updates.

Robin Hood, Series Premiere, December 2025, MGM+