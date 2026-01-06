MGM+’s Robin Hood has finally come to an end, though not in all the ways one might expect. Robin (Jack Patten) ultimately fulfills his legacy, quietly outmaneuvering his longtime adversary, the Sheriff of Nottingham (Sean Bean). Through personal growth and bravery, Robin becomes the hero he was always destined to be. In the final moments, he not only gains the upper hand over his enemy but also claims a future alongside his beloved Marian (Lauren McQueen).

The gritty and brazen reimagining of the epic saga not only reshapes the legendary bandit into a more sympathetic (and sometimes flawed) man of the people, but also presents Marian as a woman of sharp intellect and resolve, who has as much to contribute to the story as Robin does.

“Honestly, it’s how clearly they’ve locked onto what we set out to do with this show. It feels like they really love this take on Rob’s story — that it’s an origin story, but with surprising twists on familiar characters. And people are definitely responding to the emotional layers,” said executive producer and co-creator John Glenn. “And of course, the Rob and Marian love story has really connected. The simplicity of it. The beauty of it.”

So, with such a positive reaction, will there be a Season 2? Here is everything we know so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of Robin Hood?

There’s no official announcement for Robin Hood Season 2 yet, but creators and stars are optimistic.

“We know where we want to go, and it’s a big leap for the show. It’s going to be just as emotionally messy and complicated — in the best way — and the world is about to open up even further,” said Glenn. “Stay tuned! There’s a lot of exciting story ahead, and we hope to be able to share it.”

How does Robin Hood Season 1 end?

After a long separation, Robin and Marian are finally reunited, though the path back to one another has been long and paved with bloodshed. Marian is held captive by her father, the Earl of Locksley, whose descent into tyranny culminates in his decision to execute his own daughter.

Meanwhile, tensions fracture Robin’s band as the truth emerges that Owen was responsible for his father’s execution. In a moment of uncontrollable rage, Robin kills Owen, shattering the fragile unity among the Merry Men.

When Robin later confronts the Sheriff of Nottingham, he faces a defining moment of character growth. Rather than pursuing vengeance for his father’s death, Robin chooses to abandon the fight and seek out Marian, leaving the Sheriff behind, defeated and furious.

It is soon revealed that the Sheriff has allied himself with the Bishop of Hereford (Richard Lintern) in a plot to assassinate King Richard II and install Prince John (Graeme Thomas King) on the throne.

Robin ultimately rescues Marian from the Earl of Locksley just moments before her execution. Defeating the Earl, Robin saves Marian and brings an end to his father’s brutal rule, securing not only her freedom but the promise of a future reclaimed from violence and betrayal. She strikes a secretive deal with Queen Elenore (Connie Nielsen) and returns to Robin.

The Sheriff’s daughter, Priscilla of Nottingham (Lydia Peckham), is betrayed by the Bishop after attempting to escape a convent, leaving behind a mysterious letter that may expose the conspiracy.

The Merry Men disband in an effort to blend in and hide, and as a final act, they disperse their stolen gold to the poor, fulfilling Robin Hood’s legacy as a hero.

“Landing the personal stories for each character in a satisfying way while setting up their journeys for Season 2 [was the biggest challenge of the finale]. We knew where we needed to end, but getting there is always the tricky part. Of course, Rob and the Sheriff must to meet in a climactic fight — but we had to dig into the emotional truth beneath that moment to get it right,” said Glenn. “And then there’s Rob’s final confrontation with Huntingdon, Marian’s father, and how Marian figures into it in a meaningful and real way. Threading that needle was challenging, but hugely rewarding.”

Who stars in Robin Hood?

Robin Hood stars Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steve Waddington, Connie Nielsen, Marcus Fraser, Angus Castle-Doughty, Erica Ford, Richard Lintern, Ian Pirie, and Henry Rowley.

Who is behind the making of Robin Hood?

The ten-episode season comes from Lionsgate Television, with showrunner John Glenn, producer-director Jonathan English, and executive producer Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures bringing a contemporary spirit to the classic romantic adventure.

Robin Hood, Season 1, MGM+