The History Channel has been highlighting the origin stories of some of the most successful businesses and household names in varying industries with The Mega-Brands That Built America. Season 3 already delved into the birth of portable computers, retail wars, internet and hardware stores. The June 29 episode on the “Rise of the Office Machines” centered on Xerox’s rise to prominence through the first copier, as well as the company’s technology that helped spur a rivalry between IBM and Apple.

Next up comes the July 6 episode titled “Photo Bombs” where powerhouses like Polaroid and Kodak are ready for their closeup. Along with the usual reenactments, archival footage and talking head experts helping provide context in each installment comes an unexpected, yet familiar face in Peyton Manning.

The NFL legend, who also serves as executive producer through his Omaha Productions company and Lucky 8 lends entertaining insight. Manning found another career off the gridiron in the last decade working behind the scenes and on camera. From docs to award shows, the former quarterback’s venture has also ventured in the scripted realm with the upcoming Hulu Glen Powell starring comedy Chad Powers.

Here Manning, an entrepreneur in his own right, tells us why being part of a History Channel series isn’t that big of a stretch.

What draws you to shows like The Mega-Brands That Built America?

Peyton Manning: I think if you ask any of my teachers or my mom growing up, they’d tell you history was always one of my favorite subjects in school. I’ve always been a bit of a history buff. Sports history, New Orleans and Louisiana history growing up, world history and history of the military, history of country music. I like asking questions about how things got started. When I travel and go on vacation here in the U.S. or in different countries, I like going on tours of different places that tell you a bit of the history.

So a natural partnership here.

Being a history buff, when we had the chance to partner up with the History Channel and Lucky 8 on this show, we knew it would be a great fit. I was interested, and I like being part of shows outside of sports with Omaha. I think one of our core tenets at Omaha is that we really want to champion hard work. That’s exactly what this series is all about. We want to celebrate the hard work of people behind these huge brands that literally have built America.

Your brother Eli appears on the show. How is it having him involved?

Eli is in the show, but by no means is he an expert. We have the historians and professors and journalists featured in the show to take the viewer throughout the show and give their thoughts as experts. Eli and I are there to give the experience of the everyday customer. We appear in some episodes more than others. If we have more knowledge of those brands or personal experience, we will give our thoughts. However, neither of us are very handy. We probably got that from my dad. You don’t see much of us in the Home Depot or Lowes episode, and rightfully so. We have a little more to add in the “Photo Bomb” episode about Polaroid and Kodak. There is a little bit of a more authentic connection there.

You mentioned “Photo Bombs,” exploring the advent of instant photography and the battle between iconic camera brands. What do you want to tease for viewers about this one?

This is a fun one because it wasn’t that long ago where we had to wait to get our film developed to see how the pictures turned out. I take photos of all kinds of things right now with my iPhone like the kids, school activities, sports, dogs. What I love about this series is you can learn something new in each episode. This week I think viewers are going to learn the backstory behind the iconic story.

Behind the borders of Polaroid photos and why one edge of the print is a little thicker than the others. I knew nothing about that. I can promise you that. I don’t think a lot of people wouldn’t have any knowledge about that, so I think that’s interesting. I think this is a good show to watch with your family. The adults can learn something, but my kids watch it and learn something. I think you’ll learn something new with each episode.

You have your hands in a lot of pots and are building quite the resume when it comes to these projects under your Omaha Productions. What’s it like having this successful career as a producer?

My role is a little different in each series we are a part of. I genuinely like to help with the guest booking, the pitch meetings in person or over Zoom. I watch the rough cuts and rough drafts and kind of give my two cents where I can. Obviously, my thoughts about a quarterback show about NFL quarterbacks might be a little bit more helpful than my thoughts on a military show or country music show. I do like to give my thoughts and be a part of it like an assistant coach on the sidelines to give my thoughts. The good thing is that with this show, History Channel, Lucky 8 and the smart people at Omaha that are experts in this space, we can all do it together and give our thoughts and try to come up with the best content that we can. This has been a fun show and team effort to be a part of the best way I can.

The Mega-Brands That Built America, Sundays, 9/8c, History Channel