‘Mud Madness’ Season 2 First Look: Rivals Get Down & Dirty in First-Ever Mud Cup

There will be more than a little dirt on the tires when Mud Madness returns for Season 2. Discovery Channel recently announced the docuseries will return July 29 as the show continues to dig into the adrenaline-fueled off-road subculture of extreme UTV and ATV mud racing.

For the drivers, it’s more than a hobby or even sport but a way of life. Chasing their dream of reaching the top by winning races, securing sponsors and earning money to keep them going. This won’t be easy with big personalities clashing on and off the course. Victory can come at a price and through a heck of a lot of sacrifice.

The crux of the season sees the top 10 best drivers in the country going head-to-head for the first-ever Mud Cup. Competition revs up, which means rivalries heat up and alliances form. Viewers are expected to get a front-row seat to all the action, getting to know some of the stars on an even deeper level. Their respective journeys take them from home garages and preparation to their race day travels to Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Alabama.

Ahead of the premiere, we get a taste of what’s to come in the 60-second promo above, shared exclusively first with TV Insider. Among those featured include Josh Carman, Bryce Sparks, Randi Alicia, Megan Rion, AJ Robertson and Larry “Dredbone” Oakes. “I love being the one everyone’s trying to take down,” Carman said in the teaser. Sparks added, “This is a business for me. I’m trying to pay my bills and feed my family.” Rion is happy to carry the girl power torch, “Nothing makes me more excited than proving women can do anything,” Megan said. Robertson made no bones about the fact he’ll “do whatever it takes to win.”

Things get heated between Carman and Sparks built on mutual contempt for one another. Elsewhere, Alicia is working her way back into racing after having a bad crash a few years ago. This season also sees Carman and Robertson collude while Rion drives a car she is not familiar with. All the messy drama leads to the Mud Cup, a multi-event tournament designed for racers by racers that spans the season where one leaves with bragging rights and more than $100,000 in prizes. Find out who rides out victorious and who leaves in heartbreak.

Mud Madness Season 2 premiere, July 29, 8/7c, Discovery Channel