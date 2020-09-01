‘Buried in the Backyard’ Season 3 Looks at Shocking New Cases (VIDEO)

Rick and Christina Gables
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OXYGEN BURIED IN THE BACKYARD KEYART
Oxygen Media

Buried in the Backyard examines true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places. Oxygen’s original series returns for a third season on Thursday, September 3.

While most people enjoy their backyard as a safe haven, others are not so lucky when they discover the horrors lurking beneath well-trimmed hedges and manicured fences.

OXYGEN BURIED IN THE BACKYARD SCREENSHOT

Oxygen

Uncovering the remains is only the beginning, however, as each hour-long episode follows a unique police investigation to identify the body, determine a cause of death and find the person responsible.

Captivating recreations, along with first-hand accounts from those closest to the victims and law enforcement agents involved in the case, bring each shocking tale to life.

As investigators dig into the “how” and “why” surrounding each crime, viewers are taken on an unpredictable journey and reminded that this could happen to anyone – in any home, in any neighborhood.

Buried in the Backyard, Premiere, Thursday, September 3, 8/7c, Oxygen

Buried in the Backyard key art

Sadie Medley

Full Cast & Crew

Oxygen

Docuseries

2018–

TV14

Crime

Documentary

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Buried in the Backyard




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