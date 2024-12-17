[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6, Episode 11, “The Finale.”]

What We Do in the Shadows bid viewers adieu in the series finale on December 16th, but depending on what time you tuned in, you may have seen something different from other viewers.

Playing into the gimmick of the show’s mockumentary status, it turns out that Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) hypnosis of the audience sort of worked as fans were presented with three different false endings. In the moments leading up to the scene that occurs about halfway through the episode, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is trying to find the perfect ending for the documentary about the vampires which is coming to an abrupt halt, then Nadja suggests that she can give everyone the perfect ending through hypnosis.

“You who are watching this will now see the most perfect ending you could possibly imagine with your simple little human minds,” she says after turning the camera and waving her hands toward viewers. Depending on which airtime you tuned into on FX determined which of the three potential endings you saw.

But how can you watch the endings you may have missed on TV? Hulu is offering a way to watch under the “Extras” tab on What We Do in the Shadows show page, which is labeled “Extra Hypnosis.” But which hypnosis ending made the final streaming cut? In the episode available right now, fans will see Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo wake up in the middle of the night in a shared bed during a sequence that is meant to resemble the show Newhart.

Meanwhile, in the extras, fans can see an ending involving Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) getting caught up in a criminal scheme with Kristen Schaal‘s The Guide that is meant to echo The Usual Suspects, and the third and final ending is one that evokes Rosemary’s Baby as Nadja enters a crowded room, wielding a knife and threatening those who surround her “baby.”

While we won’t get too specific about the details in these scenes, it’s a fun way to continue the show’s vampire lore, presenting viewers with very different “endings” that could satisfy various tastes. Don’t miss them, check out all of Nadja’s hypnosis endings on Hulu now, and let us know your favorites in the comments section, below.

